Dogtown: Malachi and Rollo have a lot of living to do – with you

Week 41. Here’s hoping your 2021 got off to a good start. We took our family and dog pack to the Trinity Alps for the New Year. The dogs had a blast in the snow but one of the best things was no fireworks or gunshots at midnight!

An update from last week: our buddy Jake has moved up to the Adoptable Wing after demonstrating what a good boy he can be and Cali was adopted on New Year’s Eve!

The number of dogs at the shelter has been slowly rising, due in part to several short weeks due to the holidays. Dogs that come in to the shelter need to be held for four business days before they can be put up for adoption and a three-day work week can stretch those four business days out to 10 days. Keep watching petharbor.com as there should be new pups in Adoptables as they come off of their legal hold.

One of our adoptable dogs is the beautiful Malachi. Malachi was trapped as a stray back at the beginning of November near Dinsmore. He had a partly healed broken hind leg. The vet recommended an amputation as it looked like it would give him a lot of problems otherwise.

When Malachi went to his pre-op appointment, it was discovered that he was actually healing up well and the amputation wasn’t needed! Good news for Malachi and also for the Emergency Medical Fund.

Volunteers who walk him now say they didn’t even know that he had been injured. Malachi is easy to walk and likes to stay close to his person. In the play yard he likes to sniff and explore and then come back for pets and attention. His beautiful cream and grey coat invites petting! He doesn’t seem to have much formal training but he is a nicely mannered dog that should be receptive to direction. The shelter lists him as a three-year-old German Shepherd mix. Malachi is neutered, micro-chipped and current on his vaccinations.

Another nice fellow that came to the shelter in early December is our buddy Rollo. Rollo was an owned dog but his person is not able to take him back due to circumstances outside of Rollo’s control.

The shelter lists Rollo as a Pit Bull Terrier mix and our handsome brindle-coated boy is eager to show his new adopter what a good companion he can be. He is considered a senior at 9 years old but he still has plenty of life left in him!

Rollo has been quite popular with the ladies as he is such an easy-going guy. Little Bluey is totally in love with him. In the play yard he has a relaxed style of play with other dogs and is also quite a good fetcher. He enjoys playing with toys and has a cute little howl sound that he makes when he is happy. The Rollo joke is that he can say his own name!

Rollo is good on the leash, knows quite a few commands and is curious and interested in what is going on around him. Like Malachi, Rollo is neutered, micro-chipped and current on his vaccinations.

Both Malachi and Rollo are available now at Humboldt County Animal Shelter. If you would like to meet them, please call the Humboldt County Animal Shelter at (707) 840-9132 to make an appointment. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and appointments are required.















