Dogtown: Lucy with no eyes, a diamond

Hoping all of you and your pets had as quiet and safe Fourth of July as possible. Here are a couple of fun dogs that we are currently working with. I can guarantee that at least one of them will never be bothered by the fireworks in the future!

Lucy is a little Redwood Pals foster dog that I currently have at my house. She is a 10-year-old Boston Terrier that is both blind and deaf. When she arrived at the shelter, the staff took her to the vet to address both her eyes and a laceration on her side.

Her previous owners were not interested in paying the vet bill, and so she became a resident at the shelter. We all noticed quite quickly what a good natured little one she was.

Redwood Pals decided to pull her out of the shelter to give her a better chance at finding a place of her own. One of the first things that we noticed about her is that Lucy has the most amazing nose. You almost can’t tell that she has deficits in her other senses.

When I first brought her home I took her out to our backyard. While I chatted with my neighbor, she disappeared. She had found her way up our back stairs, into the house, into the pantry and all the way to the back where she found an unopened bag of rawhide chews!

She navigates through the house and out on walks without bumping into things, despite our nickname for her, “the Roomba.” Lucy gets along well with other dogs, even when they are grumpy with her.

Meal time is definitely her favorite event of the day and we entertain her by putting her food in several bowls and letting her sniff it out. She likes to be held, unless you are eating something, which causes her too much excitement!

Lucy will be having her eyes surgically removed before this goes to press as our vets, the amazing folks at Healing Spirit, believe that they are causing her discomfort. Though she will look a little different, we are happy that she will be more comfortable.

Lucy will be available for adoption as soon as she recovers from her surgery. We will miss her but would be thrilled for her to have her own special person! Lucy is spayed and current on her vaccinations. Please contact us at [email protected] or leave a voicemail at (707) 633-8842 for more information or to meet Lucy.

Another dog that we have had fun with recently is our tall and lanky Shiloh, a 1-and-a-half-year-old Shepherd mix that is currently available at the shelter. Shiloh will catch your eye with his lovely dark coat with brindle accents. He has one ear up and one down to complete his cute appearance.

Shiloh is young and energetic, but his special skill is his gentleness with dogs of all sizes, even the tiniest or shyest ones. Shiloh loves to play with any available dog and it is really something to see when he puts his head on the ground to match his size with a Chihuahua!

Shiloh had surgery on his intestines not long after his arrival at the shelter, from which he is recovered now, and it was a long month for him without walks or anyone to play with. He can be a little excited to get out of the kennel but once outside he has quite nice leash manners and is considered a pretty easy walker by the volunteers. He is a dog that would undoubtedly be thrilled to have his own yard and maybe another dog to play with.

It’s hard for our younger, bigger dogs to spend so much time each day in a kennel. Even just the freedom to take a lap of the yard once in a while would make a big difference to these dogs.

Come meet Shiloh at the shelter and see what you think! He is neutered, microchipped and current on his vaccinations.

He takes some supplements to help with his digestion, but they are not complicated or expensive. We find the best thing for optimum dog health is freedom from stress, best achieved by having their own loving home!

Shiloh can be seen Monday through Friday at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. Information is available at (707) 840-9132 or you can use the Redwood Pals contacts above for the volunteers’ thoughts on any of the available dogs. Some weekend appointments can be arranged.















