Dogtown: Let Glamour be your Valentine

How is everyone doing with all this crazy weather? I know my house dogs have been getting shorted a bit on their walks lately but they’ve been good sports.

Our miss Baylee had a wonderful time at the Garden Gate for Arts Arcata last Friday! She did a fine job of demonstrating how great a rescued dog can be.

She had been a complete failure at the shelter, only wanting to sit outside in her kennel and growl. She had not had a happy past and wasn’t sure about new people.

Now she is the kissing queen, which she happily demonstrated to the guests that came by on Friday! She is part of my pack now, but I think we could have adopted her out several times during the event. Redwood Pals would like to thank the Garden Gate and all of our supporters that stopped by to have a glass of wine or just say “hi.”

This lovely red and white dog Glamour would be happy to be your Valentine this week! She is about 2 years old and is quite the lover.

This pretty red girl has a very distinctive white face. She is very sweet and is an easy leash walker. In the playpen, she is frisky and loves to run around, but also really enjoys human touch, and would love to be a lap dog, though she’s a bit large for most laps!

She is very affectionate, happy, and gentle, and knows “sit.” One of her volunteer friends suggests that perhaps her lovely smile led to her being named Glamour!

Glamour has been great with other dogs and every person that she has met. She does have some prey drive and would not be a good candidate to live in a home with cats, though she has been fine walking past them.

Glamour would love to meet you in person and show you just how great a dog she is! Come meet Glamour at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter.

She is spayed, microchipped and current on vaccinations. She is waiting to meet you at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville, where the shelter is open every weekday at 10 am. You can always view the current selection of available dogs and cats at petharbor.com.















