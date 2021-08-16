Dogtown: It’s ‘kitten season’ with cats abounding; meet Taz and Muttley

Before I tell you about this week’s dogs, let me branch out a little and mention the cats at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter. We are well into what is generally referred to as “kitten season,” the time of year when shelters all over the country are filled beyond capacity with cats and kittens.

Our county shelter is no exception this year. There are currently 60 felines at the shelter, which is way too many!

If you are interested in adopting or fostering some kittens or an adult cat, please contact the shelter now at (707) 840-9132.

Support and supplies are provided for fosters and your help will be much appreciated by humans and felines alike!

On to the dogs.

This week we have a couple of very playful pups! Both Taz and Muttley would love to join a home with another friendly dog or alternatively, with owners that would provide opportunities for dog social time for them.

My youngest dog Fern has road-tested both Taz and Muttley and declares them both to be fine romping partners!

Taz is just under a year old. He is a lean fellow who weighs in at about 50 pounds and looks like he has some hound in his mix. Taz has been good on the leash, knows Sit, and takes treats very gently. He gets a little bored waiting in his kennel all day (two short walks a day just doesn’t really satisfy his social needs) and isn’t always at his best right out of the shoot but we think he would do great with a daily schedule that wasn’t so dramatically on and off.

It’s hard for our younger dogs to stay entertained for 23 hours a day in a kennel. Taz likes a good game of romp and chase and loves to play with his toys. He has gotten along well with all of the dogs he’s met.

Taz shares well with others and might even be a candidate for a home with cats with an adopter that would help him learn the proper boundaries.

This friendly boy is neutered, micro-chipped and current on his vaccinations and is available at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter.

You can call the shelter at (707) 840-9132 or email Redwood Pals at [email protected] for more information.

Muttley is another fun, Fern-tested, young male dog. Muttley is a year or two old and appears to be a Shiba Inu mix.

“Small, alert and agile” shows up as a description of Shiba Inus and Muttley is all that! He is a busy guy that loves to run with a ball, a toy or a playmate.

Muttley just discovered the wading pool today and had a great time splashing and biting at the water.

He looks like a tough guy sometimes when meeting new dogs but usually a short walk changes his mind and he is ready for lively play!

His play friends so far have all been female; a female might be the best match for him.

Muttley could be a great candidate for agility. He is small, only about 35 pounds, and very fast. Muttley is neutered and current on his vaccinations.

He is available through Redwood Pals Rescue. Contact Redwood Pals at [email protected] or leave a voicemail at (707) 633-8842.















