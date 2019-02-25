Dogtown: Invite Maximus & Shark into your lives

Many people from this area sent money and supplies to Butte County to help humans and animal survivors from the Camp Fire. I was asked often if dogs and cats were coming to the shelter here. Though the staff were prepared for that, it did not happen.

There is a website that shows animals missing from the fires and the shelter does check incoming pets against those photos. This first dog came from the Paradise area and is ready to resettle in Humboldt. Maximus arrived at the shelter in late January.

He did have a microchip and so the shelter staff were able to check where he came from. The contact information belonged to his previous owners from Paradise. After the fire, they were not able to keep Maximus and he was rehomed.

Unfortunately, there was no way to find the recent owners as they had not registered their information with the microchip. So now this wonderful dog is up for adoption at the county shelter. If Maximus has any feelings about all he’s been through, he doesn’t let on.

For a big guy, he’s pretty easy to handle. He is well-behaved on the leash and responsive to directions. He is very affectionate and is happy to go along with any activity, active or quiet.

We have noted that Maximus is one of those dogs that look imposing, but are really very gentle. We think he’d be perfect company for a run or walk in the woods. Maximus has clearly been a well-loved pet and is ready to go home and settle in again! He is already neutered, microchipped and current on his vaccinations. He is available for adoption through the Humboldt County Animal Shelter, located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. Info at (707) 840-9132.

The volunteers at the shelter have been working diligently to help this next little guy. Shark is an adorable 3-month=old puppy with a big personality. Little Shark was found on a sidewalk in Eureka.

He was less shy than most dogs coming into the shelter. Soon we noticed that he was used to making his own choices about how to behave and was held back from the Adoptable section until we could teach him some better behavior.

Fortunately for Shark, he has proved to be a very fast learner! He has learned to sit, to wait quietly in his kennel, to walk better on the leash and some special tricks as well. His favorite volunteer has been teaching him to go through a tunnel and to hop up on a bench. Perhaps there is agility in this little guy’s future!

Shark is about 4 months old now. He would do best in a home where there is a continued commitment to his training to reinforce all that he has learned so far.As we continue to work with Shark, you could contact Redwood Pals Rescue about him. Please email us at [email protected] or call (707) 633-8842 and leave a voicemail. Shark is neutered, microchipped and current on vaccinations.















