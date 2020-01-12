Dogtown: Influx of dogs at the shelter

The start of 2020 brought a lot of dogs into the shelter. Hard to tell whether that was a result of scary fireworks, owners out of town, wind opening gates or what, but we are hoping that they will still be claimed by their owners.

For now, the shelter population is higher than we’d like. It’s a good time to come meet that new friend that you have been considering! Here are a couple of fun dogs to tempt you.

First we have Buddy, also known as Bub. Buddy came to the shelter with a broken leg, the result of being hit by a car on State Route 299.

He was treated for the injury but it just wasn’t healing properly, even with the assist of a temporary foster home, and the decision was made to amputate his leg. Buddy stayed with his foster family while he healed up and is now back at the shelter waiting patiently for his forever home.

Buddy is about 5 years old and has a lot of great qualities going for him! His foster mom says that he was great with children, friendly with other dogs, both large and small, and even good with the resident cat.

He is well-behaved in the house and happy to go for walks. Buddy knows quite a few commands and has even mastered the skill of shaking hands, challenging without that other leg to rest on! If you are looking for an adult dog that already has manners and training on board, come meet Buddy.

Another great dog that we have available is young Scooby. Scooby is about 6 or 7 months old and is quite a sweetheart!

He is the current go-to dog to check other dogs for dog-friendliness. Scooby is friendly and playful with every dog he meets. He was a little overwhelmed by the shelter at first and was shy in his kennel, but now he has learned that the volunteers represent walks, treats, pets and maybe even the chance to get out and meet another dog!

His cute face, lanky body and cheerful disposition have quickly made him a favorite with staff and volunteers. We think Scooby still has some growing to do and we would consider him a large dog.

He has his own version of shake as well and likes to demonstrate it for new people! Come introduce yourself to Scooby today and see if he is the one for you.

Both Buddy and Scooby are neutered, vaccinated and microchipped. They can be seen at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. More information can be found on the shelter’s Facebook page, petharbor.com or by calling (707) 840-9132.















