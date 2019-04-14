Dogtown: ‘I didn’t think he would be able to do that…’

We had five little ambassadors for Spay and Neuter education through our house this past week.

The pups were the offspring of a 45-pound mother and a 10-pound father. The owner told me “I didn’t think he would be able to do that…”

The mama dog had ten unplanned puppies! The situation was brought to my attention by our friends at Humboldt Spay and Neuter when the parents were there getting altered.

The family was overwhelmed by the remaining five puppies. Fortunately, Redwood Pals has some relationships with Humane Societies in the Pacific Northwest and we were able to send these five little puppies and two older pups from the shelter to one of those.

We know they will receive the best care and have a good chance at a speedy adoption. If you don’t want any surprises with your dogs, please have them spayed and neutered! Don’t get me wrong; puppies are a lot of fun (I’m still finding some of that fun three days after they left!) but the world has plenty of puppies already in shelters and on the street. Not to mention all the dogs that come to the shelter who have outgrown the cute puppy stage without having magically trained themselves…

One fellow at the shelter who must have been an adorable puppy is our Benny! Benny is estimated to be about 4 years old and a German Shepherd mix. He’s your basic nice big dog. Benny likes to play ball and can really fly around the play yard.

He starts out a little excited on his walks but settles in quickly. Volunteers comment on his graceful gait and beautiful long sweeping tail. He takes treats gently and is very friendly. Benny is neutered, microchipped and current on vaccinations. He is available through the Humboldt County Animal Shelter at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville.

Benny arrived at the shelter with his big friend Lulu. This gorgeous Pyrenees female is about six years old and is one of the gentlest dogs I’ve ever seen.

Lulu had the misfortune to test positive for heartworm, which Benny did not.

She now needs a foster for her treatment and recovery. We have had some offers, but the ideal foster would be someone who might be interested in adopting her after.

She will need 30 days of pre-treatment medication, then about six more weeks of care after that. The most important thing for heartworm recovery is keeping the dog calm, but this dog is pretty darn calm already!

Please contact us if you would like more information about fostering Lulu. Email is [email protected] or use our voicemail at (707) 633-8842.















