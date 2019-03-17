Dogtown: Hero & Diesel are some of the finest gents you’ll ever meet

Wow, Daylight Saving Time already! The trade-off for those early mornings is having daylight until 7:30, certainly a plus for everyone who likes to get outside for a bit after work.

At the shelter, Tuesday and Thursday evenings will now have daylight all the way up to 7 o’clock when the shelter closes. The late hours on those days are such a good time for families and working people to come and meet the available dogs and cats.

This week we have two more dogs that are easily overlooked. These two need a publicist to share the special skills that their volunteer friends already know about.

It’s so hard to tell much about a dog when you just stroll past their kennel. We try to put up some extra notes on the kennels to give potential adopters some clues about the dogs, but nothing helps as much as hearing from the volunteers and staff who love them.

First up is Hero. Hero is a 4-year-old neutered male. He came to the shelter a little worse for the wear with an injury to his shoulder where another dog had attacked him and then a heartworm infestation to boot. First his injury was treated and then he got in line for his heartworm treatment. Most dogs need a foster home for their duration of the heartworm treatment as it is very important that they stay calm and quiet.

Hero was one of the first dogs I’ve seen that was able to stay relaxed through a month of isolation at the shelter. Volunteers came and sat with him and his reputation as a large lap dog began to grow. This dog is such a favorite with the staff and volunteers alike.

He is a gentle fellow who loves to work the crowd. He had a stint as the pet of the week on KIEM-TV and was so well-behaved, not an easy thing for a big dog in a tiny studio. Hero is fully recovered from his ailments now and is probably the most handled dog at the shelter as everyone wants to spend time with him. Hero has met children and been very friendly. He has been nice with all the other dogs and is often used as the “tester” dog for temperament testing of new dogs. If you are looking for a dog that gets along with everyone, this is the boy for you!

Another easy-to-miss dog is Diesel. Diesel is just about a year and a half, but his excellent manners make him seem older. At the shelter, Diesel’s favorite thing to do is play fetch, which holds only a small amount of interest to adopters.

Diesel is a very good and focused fetcher and that makes him seem aloof in his meet and greets. But if there are other things to do, Diesel is a willing companion! He is easy to walk and very attentive. One of the volunteers took Diesel for a spin around Arcata last week and he was just a perfect gentleman. He went into stores, met children and other dogs, and let everyone who met him give him pets. He did not try to take anyone’s food, jump up, bark or display any unwanted behaviors.

Diesel was a perfect ambassador for the shelter dogs! He is a nice medium size, rides well in the car and is an all-around great dog. Come meet Diesel now; once the word gets out about how great he is someone will surely snap him up!

Both Hero and Diesel are available through the Humboldt County Animal Shelter, located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. They are neutered, microchipped and current on their vaccinations.

The shelter is open Monday through Friday, with later hours on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Redwood Pals Rescue may be able to help with an introduction to either of these dogs if the other times don’t work for you. You can contact Redwood Pals at [email protected] or by leaving a message at (707) 633-8842.















