Dogtown: Have a blast with Rocket

Whew, it’s been a busy week for Redwood Pals and the County Shelter! So many dogs!

We were able to lighten the load a little by transferring three cattle-type dogs to a Border Collie rescue and five Rottweillers (whose owner had died) to a Rottie rescue.

Redwood Pals pulled three of our rescue dogs out to foster homes where they are doing very well. The shelter ended the week with some good adoptions also so at least there are a few empty kennels as I write this.

One new fellow to the Adoptable section of dogs is this little charmer, Rocket. Rocket is a little under a year old and appears to be some sort of cattle dog mix.

He is on the small side, around 35 pounds. Rocket loves attention and treats and is a quick learner. He’s a happy little guy that loves to play ball in the yard or snuggle up for kisses.

The volunteers say he is good on the leash and easy to walk. His only defiance came when it was time to go back to his kennel. He went belly up in the hall and ended up being carried back in to his spot!

Before he joined the Adoptable dogs, this little guy spent a few weeks in the hold area of the shelter while he got comfortable, but we didn’t give up on him. He is another good example of the shelter and Redwood Pals working together to help a dog put their best paw forward.

Rocket is now adoptable through the Humboldt County Animal Shelter at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. Come see him today!
















