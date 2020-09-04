Dogtown: Have a ball with affable companions Jasper and Carter

Week 23. There are only two shelter dogs that knew a pre-pandemic time when the shelter was open to the public.

Jasper is one. He has been fortunate to have stayed with a volunteer foster for most of 2020. You may have seen Jasper around town as he logs many miles each day in town and forest with his active foster!

Jasper has a somewhat unique medical condition called megaesophagus that requires a special feeding routine, but for someone willing to take that on he would make a wonderful companion.

He is a great dog, social with other dogs and people and even lives with a cat! He loves to play fetch and is a great traveler. He is still available through the shelter for adoption and his profile can be seen on petharbor.com.

Carter is currently the longest resident at the shelter, having arrived back in January. We adore this dog and know that the right person just hasn’t found him yet!

Two-year-old Carter is such a lover boy. He has had the opportunity to spend a few nights at a volunteer’s home where he demonstrated just what a cuddler he can be. He is able to entertain himself for hours with a big ball and will happily push one of his toys around the wading pool on a hot day.

Carter has been a good student in his time at the shelter and has developed some very nice leash manners. He loves to hunt rodents when he is allowed to sniff them out on his walks. Carter has been fine around other dogs.

He hasn’t had much experience playing with other dogs but is happy for company on his walks. He has been friendly with dogs of all sizes but is much more focused on people. He would do best in a home without cats.

Carter is great in the car and loves an open window to take in all the good smells! He is a sensitive and intelligent dog who will be such a loyal companion. Carter was recently the lucky recipient of a canine massage from one of our friends who has been studying that skill.

He certainly enjoyed the experience and was the most relaxed that we’ve ever seen him. He also completely won over our friend who pronounced him “such a sweet dog!” and wondered why he was still there. We know that the right person is out there for our smiley Carter boy; is it you?

Jasper and Carter are both neutered, micro-chipped and current on their vaccinations.

Please call the shelter at (707) 840-9132 to make an appointment to meet either of these two great dogs.















