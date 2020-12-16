Dogtown: Happy-hearted Cowboy and Bluey

Week 38. We have almost made it to the end of 2020. Most people I know seem ready to say goodbye to this year, though one of the great things about 2020 has been the number of pet adoptions. If you haven’t joined in on that activity yet, there’s still time! We have a nice selection of dogs right now, including Cowboy and Bluey, featured here today.

Cowboy came to the shelter with a buddy (with the odd name of Good Morning) as dogs that had been abandoned. They were a little reserved at first but soon realized that their current lodging came with regular meals, blankets and a roof over their heads, undoubtedly a serious step up from their previous situation.

Cowboy became an instant favorite with the volunteers, prompting one to say “Cowboy is a sweet gentle guy with a beautiful white-tipped tail, which he loves to keep wagging! He is a little bit shy or reserved at first, but warms up nicely, and is a joy to walk. He is very well-behaved and responsive. In the playpen, he is a little playful but mostly enjoys checking everything out, and seems to be interested in meeting other dogs.

He loves to be touched and will gaze deep into your eyes! He is a nice-looking fellow with a long muzzle, pretty speckled legs and upright ears. He will win your heart if given half a chance!” Cowboy is about three years old and 58 pounds. He is guesstimated to be a Border Collie mix.

Bluey’s story is that she had been raising her four puppies on her own and someone notified animal control about them. She had done a great job as the puppies were healthy and eating on their own. Two of them went up for adoption this week and may still be available. I was told that Bluey was a little fearful and so I went in to her kennel to assess the situation. The first thing she did was jump up and lean in for as much affection as she could get.

This girl is a lover for sure! She has been described as “bubbling over with joy and enthusiasm!” We weren’t quite sure how she felt about other dogs but when we saw her looking longingly at Cowboy as he passed, we thought they might be a good match. That was certainly true! Bluey put on her best show for Cowboy, zooming around the yard, lying down in the wading pool and turning belly up to be petted. This compact little pitty mix girl would love friends to play with, both canine and human.

She is about 4 years old and 52 pounds. Bluey was afraid of the cats that we tested her with so she could probably learn to live with dog-friendly cats.

Cowboy and Bluey are neutered and spayed, micro-chipped and current on their vaccinations. They are available through the Humboldt County Animal Shelter, operating by appointment only. Please call (707) 840-9132 to make an appointment to meet these or other dogs and cats at the shelter.
















