Dogtown: Good dogs Birdie and Rollo are ready for their forever homes

Feeling a little down lately? It’s hard to be optimistic some days when the future is so uncertain. It’s a good time to do something positive for someone else!

Here are two dogs that know nothing of pandemics but could use little help to make their tomorrows brighter. Maybe you have a spot for one of them in your life.

First up is Birdie. Birdie is an eight-year-old spayed female. She came to the shelter about a month ago and started charming the staff and volunteers soon after her arrival. Birdie has a tail that rarely stops wagging and a little rocking horse gait when she sees something or someone that makes her happy!

Birdie easily passed her temperament tests, but a trip to the vet to check out some lumps and bumps resulted in a diagnosis of assorted skin growths, allergies, possible cancer and a recommendation that a hospice home be found.

Sweet Birdie has no idea that anything is wrong. She loves everyone she meets, human and dog alike. She enjoys having her chin scratched and will look up at you with adoring, if somewhat crossed, eyes.

She recently donned a lovely pink camo garment to give her skin some protection from the in and out doorway of her kennel. It wasn’t her first choice but she was a good sport about it.

We would love to find Birdie a hospice home where she could live in as much comfort as possible for her remaining days.

Please contact the shelter at (707) 840-9132 or Redwood Pals Rescue at [email protected] for more info.

Our other friend that could really use your help is our big boy Rollo, who is still waiting for that forever home. Five-year-old mastiff mix Rollo has spent the last two weeks in boarding. He adapts well to the small surroundings and always gets a good report from the kennel attendants, but we know it can’t compare to having a home of his own.

Plus boarding takes away funds that could be better used for training, vaccinations and other needs.

Rollo is a great companion, gentle and easy going. We know that he likes cuddling, is a willing participant in doggie dress-up, likes to be tucked in at night, doesn’t love getting in the car but does enjoy the ride, enjoys picking his own blueberries, and will greet you every time you come home like you have been gone for years!

Rollo has done well off leash at the beach, staying close to his humans. Though Rollo has lived with dogs and cats and is friendly to both, we are looking for a single pet home for him where he can have the confidence of being his people’s number one best boy.

Rollo is about 90 pounds. He would do best in a home without chickens.

Rollo is neutered, micro-chipped and current on his vaccinations. If you’d like to meet Rollo, ideally for adoption but at least for fostering, please contact us at Redwood Pals at [email protected] or leave us a voicemail at (707) 633-8842.















