Dogtown: Get Pally with Jake and Cali

Week 40. Happy New Year! May 2021 bring us all some relief from the challenges of 2020. It’s not just the shelter cats and dogs that could use a fresh start! Here are a couple of dogs that are already on their way to a new beginning and would be happy to share that with you.

Jake was brought to the shelter by Animal Control. He came from a crowded home with too many dogs. Several puppies came with him and went off to cattle dog rescue as they needed some TLC and a little time to get healthier before being ready for adoption. Jake stayed at the shelter where he was scared and uncertain in his new environment; it took him awhile to get comfortable. Once he decided that we were OK, he let down his guard and we have been able to see his charming side!

Jake is a very dog-social dog. He has gotten along well with every dog that he has met and he puts other dogs at ease. Jake knows some obedience commands and has shown a proclivity for agility-type exercises in the play yard. He is a nice medium size, maybe 45 pounds, and has the quickness and agility of a cattle dog. Food is not a big motivator for Jake, but he does love toys. He will chase anything that is thrown for him and likes to collect his toys in a corner of the yard, perhaps for safe-keeping till he needs them again later!

Jake is not a barker and has been very quiet in his kennel. He is very alert and is always waiting nicely at his gate when we come to walk him. Jake is attentive and easy to walk; he would make a great adventure partner! We would love to see Jake in a home with another dog as he so enjoys their company and we know another dog would help him acclimate to a new home.

Jake is a young adult male, current on his vaccinations and in line to be neutered. The veterinary offices have been swamped lately and the wait for services has been a little longer than usual, but he will be seen soon. Please contact Redwood Pals Rescue at [email protected] or leave a voicemail at (707) 633-8842 if you would like to meet Jake.

Cali and Jake are good friends! Cali was in a neighboring kennel and Jake helped her to feel more comfortable at the shelter by visiting and walking with her.

Cali appears to be some sort of hound mix, black with tan accents. She was quite shy at first, but thanks to help from Jake and volunteers, she has come out of her shell. She is also not particularly interested in treats but loves to be pet and will nudge you for more if you stop too soon! Cali is a very easy leash walker and likes to stay close to her person. She does love other dogs though and will suddenly surprise us with a flirty show of play bowing to the dogs she meets out on her walks!

She has also been known to get a bout of the zoomies in the play yard and dash around just for fun. So far Cali has just been curious about toys without any real interest in playing with them. Cali did well on the shelter’s cat-friendliness test, indicating a likelihood that she could live with cats.

If you would like to meet Cali, please call the Humboldt County Animal Shelter at (707) 840-9132 to make an appointment.

The shelter is open Monday through Friday on most weeks, though closed this Friday for New Year’s Day.















