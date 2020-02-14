Dogtown: For Rufus, everything is his favorite thing

Remember Rufus? He was at the shelter looking for a foster so that he could be treated for heartworms.

Rufus found a great foster home and has had his treatment. Now that he is all better he is looking for that forever home.

Two-year-old Rufus is a great dog – every day is a happy day for him! He has a lot of favorite things and is quite a model representative for the Dog Diaries.

Riding in the car – my favorite! Playing at the dog park – my favorite! Playing in the water (even baths!) – my favorite! Breakfast – my favorite! Dinner – my favorite! You get the idea.

Rufus is a gentle guy and has been great with people of all ages. He has learned many obedience directions including sit, down, and stay.

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and enjoy online access to the full print edition

His perfect placement would be a home with another dog to play with and a family to love him. He is a social guy and is not looking for a home where he’ll be left all alone for long hours each day.

His foster parents love him dearly but are retired and don’t feel that they can give him the life a young and social dog might need.

They did also mention that Rufus has done well at doggy day care and made lots of friends with both the staff and the other dogs, though a home with one or more other dogs would satisfy that part of his personality.

Rufus is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and is available through the shelter, though he is staying at his foster home until his placement.

To meet Rufus or for more information, please contact the shelter at (707) 840-9132 or contact Redwood Pals at [email protected].

The shelter’s longest resident, the beautiful 2-year-old Jethro, has been featured here before. He recently had the opportunity to go to a new home but was back at the shelter a day or two later.

What did Jethro do to be brought back, you ask? Her cat took a dislike to Jethro and was actually chasing and bullying him! Jethro had been a model citizen and the adopter cried when she returned him.

We know that the right home is still waiting. Meanwhile, Jethro had a lovely outing with a shelter volunteer and enjoyed a walk around Trinidad Head and a stroll on the beach.

She pronounced him “absolutely amazing” and said he was good in the car and great with all the people and dogs that they met on the trail.

Interested in this great dog? Stop by the Humboldt County Animal Shelter at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. The shelter is open Monday through Friday. More information is at (707) 840-9132.















