Dogtown: Everybody’s a dreamer and everybody’s a star – especially Seamus

Happy Holidays! I hope you were able to come to the shelter’s Holiday Open House. A little afternoon rain didn’t dampen anyone’s spirits and a good time was had by all.

The dogs and cats put on their best faces for their guests and many dollars came in for the very important Emergency Medical Fund!

The shelter will be open regular hours the rest of this week and Monday. They will be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 25, open again on the Thursday, Dec. 26 and Friday, Dec. 27.

Redwood Pals Rescue has some exciting news! You might remember that our rescue boy Seamus was discovered by a Hollywood animal trainer last year.

He has completed a major motion picture that will be coming out in October of 2020. We are sworn to secrecy until the trailers are released but I think everyone will be excited when they hear who his human co-star is!

One of the challenges for making movies with animals is that they need more than one to play the same part and Seamus has an unusual look.

Two weeks ago a cute young dog came to the shelter and before long we noticed the resemblance to Seamus. My rescue partner Jeanne suggested I send some photos to the trainers down south and they fell in love immediately!

As I write this, they are making the long drive up to take little Max back to Los Angeles. We look forward to following his career and expect that he and Seamus will be spotted in more films in the future!

For a star in your own movie, look no further than our sweet little mama Prima or one of her two adorable puppies.

Prima came to the shelter pregnant, a fact she kept fairly well hidden as she was carrying only two puppies.

Redwood Pals found her a foster home with one of our wonderful volunteers where she could have her pups and care for them through their first weeks of life.

They are just about ready to leave the nest now and we are looking for good homes for them and for Prima.

Prima is a lovely little black-and-white mutt mix, great with other dogs and friendly with people. She is just a youngster herself, definitely under two years old.

She is housebroken and crate trained. Prima showed a lot of interest in the chickens when she spent Thanksgiving at a small farm (though she was responsive to being called away) so a home without free-ranging chickens would be better for her.

She is a cheerful and cooperative little dog and will make a great companion. She listens well and would be a good candidate for off leash training, once she is established with her new people.

Her little boys, Gingy and Mongo, are the cutest fat little puppies ever! They either have a large breed father or they have just been making the most of the mama’s milk that might have fed a lot more pups.

They were already 15 pounds at five weeks and are now rapidly gaining on Prima, who is only about 35 to 40 pounds. Gingy is a beautiful grey and brown brindle and Mongo is mostly black.

They have short thick coats and lovely gentle manners. Anyone looking for a larger breed puppy should check these boys out!

All three from this family will be available on a foster to adopt basis, which means caring for them like your own until they can be spayed and neutered, at which time the adoption can be completed.

Please contact us at [email protected] to meet this adorable family. You can also call our voicemail at (707) 633-8842 and leave a clear message.















