Dogtown: Every doggie has a story – Chica and Casper need a new co-author

Week 21. It’s been five months now since the Shelter In Place directive was issued. Lots of dogs and cats have been adopted and are providing good company to their new families during this strange socially distanced time.

We are working out new routines at the shelter with staff and volunteers and getting settled into what may be a long stretch of masks and schedules for things that used to be more casual.

One fun thing that happened this past week was a visit from a volunteer that is studying canine massage! She is going to log some training hours with our shelter pups.

Her first client was our big boy Carter. He wasn’t sure what was going on at first but by the end of his session he was stretched out on the floor in the most relaxed pose you could ever hope to see! We are all looking forward to more of that.

Redwood Pals had some fun last week also. Some of the Animal Control officers keep their eyes open for dogs that could use some assistance from us, whether it come in the form of food, spay or neuter or veterinary needs.

We had agreed to help four dogs get spayed and neutered last week and when the AC officer went to pick them up, it was apparent that one female was just days away from giving birth.

We consulted on the phone and decided we just were not comfortable with going ahead with the spay so little Chica spent the day at the shelter while we made a different plan.

After two days with her new friend, we were able to get her set up with a foster for the duration of her pregnancy and the first two months with her pups.

Chica is just the sweetest little mama to be! We will follow her story here as it unfolds. Stay tuned.

Back at the shelter we have a few new dogs up for adoption, with more expected to come available in the next week or so. Mama dog Deja and her three month old pups (four males, one female) have endured a long slow course of treatment for ringworm, a contagious fungal infection.

Happily they are finally at the end and should be available soon. Lively little lab-plus mix puppies and a compact cattle dog mix mama will brighten the homes of their adopters!

Watch for them and other available dogs and cats on petharbor.com.

Available as of this writing is a great young dog named Casper. Casper is a young adult male, about two years old and maybe 45 pounds. He came in very shy but once he got out for a walk, everything changed and he decided everyone was his friend!

Casper walks very nicely on the leash and is happy to go out with any dog that we pair with him.

This handsome little guy has actually been adopted twice already. The first time he was too much for the resident cat; better a home with no cats for this boy.

The second time the adopters pronounced him “perfect” but found that they were not over the passing of their previous dog and were just not ready for a new friend. That leaves him available now for his forever home!

Casper is described by some of his volunteer friends as a no-drama type of guy, easy-going and smart.

He hasn’t had a lot of training previously but responds well and is ready to do what is asked of him. His size, lightness on his feet and border collie smarts give him lots of potential as an agility dog.

To meet Casper, please call the Humboldt County Animal Shelter at (707) 840-9132. Located in Mckinleyville near the airport, the shelter is still open to the public by appointment only, Monday through Friday.















