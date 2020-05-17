Dogtown: Duke and Luna are playful, friendly and ready to fit right in

Week eight of shelter in place: the shelter has large sections of empty kennels, something we only dreamed of in years past!

With some dogs going out to foster homes and others having lots of attention from the shelter staff, we have so much more information about our adoptable dogs than was previously known.

This past week found Griffin meeting his perfect owner and Sunny demonstrating some impressive social skills in a foster home.

Sunny is still looking for that forever home, but now we know that he loves children and can get along with dogs of all sizes. One of the other dogs at his foster home did not want to return the love (no fault of Sunny) so Sunny is back at the shelter, but we know that his perfect home is out there.

Another dog at the shelter waiting to be discovered is Duke. Duke is about two years old. He is quite the handsome fellow, listed as Labrador Retriever and German Shepherd, though once again, it is really anyone’s guess.

We think there’s some hound in there, and maybe some cattle dog. Duke spent time tied out in a backyard in his previous life but seems amazingly unscarred by the experience. Duke has two loves in his life – tennis balls and getting pets!

He is learning to play fetch and would really like a yard to play in. Duke enjoys leaning into his handler for pets and really enjoys a good neck rub. Pet him long enough and he’ll eventually flop over for a belly rub.

Duke also has quite a good nose; he really likes to check out the scent landscape when out on walks. He has met several of the other playful dogs and had fun romping. Does Duke sound like he would fit into your household? If so call the shelter at (707) 840-9132 Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to make an appointment to meet him.

Luna is a friendly 2-year-old Husky mix that came to the shelter very pregnant. She had her puppies at the shelter as she was on a legal hold for a short period. One of our brave volunteer fosters took the whole family in and they have been having quite a party at her house!

Luna is just about ready to find her forever home. She bonds quickly and adores her foster mom and family (but no, they don’t need another dog). She loves to run and play in the yard with the resident dog and has shown nice leash manners when out on a walk.

The teenagers in the home have taken her jogging and she loves the chance to stretch her long legs! Huskies are known for some tendencies to wander, but the only time Luna has escaped was one day when she was trying to catch up with her foster mom who was walking the other dog!

Luna has been good with all people and other dogs. Huskies can also demonstrate prey drive so we wouldn’t recommend her for a house with cats or chickens. Certain requirements do go with this breed including a securely fenced yard and a commitment to exercise and training.

If you are looking for a loyal and loving companion, contact the shelter at the number above or Redwood Pals Rescue by email at r[email protected]com. or voicemail (707) 633-8842.















