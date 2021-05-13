Dogtown: Duchess and Puddin are pooches of interest

Week 59. There have been some interesting dogs arriving at the shelter lately.

A litter of seven six-month-old shepherd and cattle dog mix puppies were abandoned (sounds a little nicer than “dumped”) on Cock Robin Island in Loleta about a month ago.

So far five have been caught and brought to safety at the shelter. These kids were pretty skittish at first but they are coming around with help from the shelter staff, Redwood Pals and the volunteers.

The first one has been adopted already and the rest are getting closer to being ready. We are lucky to have a county shelter that is willing to make time and space for dogs that need a little extra help.

You can see these dogs at petharbor.com. They are a beautiful mix of shepherd bodies with cattle dog speckled markings!

Shepherds have certainly been on the increase recently. One beautiful girl that Redwood Pals has been working with is Duchess, a five-year-old, spayed female German Shepherd. We have to admit that

Duchess is a little less than lady-like inside her kennel, but outside she is a dream dog! Duchess has some serious training on board, including Sit, Come, Stay, plus easy leash manners.

Duchess is friendly with other dogs and takes her cue from them. She met a tiny dog and gave him lots of room when he appeared frightened of her. She also met the resident rooster and showed zero interest in him.

This tall, lean beauty has had some trials in her life but as she can’t tell us, we can only guess at them. Duchess is missing the front half of her bottom teeth and her tongue looks like it has been stitched up (back on?) at the front also. It doesn’t seem to bother her though she may need her food softened a bit.

Duchess remembers everyone who has befriended her and will make a very loyal companion.

If you would like to meet her, please contact Redwood Pals Rescue at [email protected] or leave a voicemail at (707) 633-8842.

Another lovely dog is big Puddin.

This eight-year-old chocolate Lab is such a gentle fellow!

Unlike your average Lab, Puddin is not particularly interested in fetch or treats.

He does love to be petted or brushed and enjoys following a good scent trail. Puddin is very good on the leash also. He’s a big fellow at 100 pounds but he could afford to drop a little weight.

Puddin would make a great family dog or an easy companion. We were sure someone would be coming to claim him but that didn’t happen. Their loss will be the next adopter’s gain!

To meet Puddin, please contact the Humboldt County Animal Shelter at (707) 840-9132 on a weekday.















