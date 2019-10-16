Dogtown: Doggie drama, adventures and adoptables

October is National Adopt A Shelter Dog Month! Of course we would love to see dogs adopted, but even if you are not in the market for a new furry friend, there are ways that you can celebrate the occasion.

Donations to a shelter or rescue are always appreciated! The shelter’s Emergency Medical Fund or Redwood Pals Rescue’s services for homeless dogs are two great options.

If you are cleaning out cupboards, the shelter will take your used towels and blankets to help keep the dogs and cats warm and dry. Canned pet food and non-xylitol peanut butter get put to good use also.

Maybe you’ve been thinking of volunteering or fostering? Pick up an application or contact me at [email protected] for more information!

I often have a need for short-term fosters for puppies as they wait their turn to head north. It’s nice to have a list of possible fosters to call.

Our wonderful dog Rufus is still waiting for a foster home to see him through his heartworm treatment. He is a sweetheart and will repay a foster family with a lot of cuddly love! Lastly, even sharing our Facebook posts is a helpful gesture and could give a shelter dog a chance at a new life.

Last weekend we took several dogs to Bark in the Park. Jethro from last week’s column was his usual laid-back self. Sweet Rufus wanted to be everyone’s friend. Aurora the husky walked with her Redwood Pals friend Xena and they were model dogs.

Aurora went home afterwards on a trial placement and it seems to be a take!

And Jasper, with the unusual medical condition megesophagus, did just fine as he waits for acceptance into a medical rescue out of the area. We were very proud of the fur kids and felt they did an excellent job of representing shelter and rescue dogs!

The week before last, Redwood Pals Rescue participated in a Homeless Outreach event in Eureka put on by St, Vincent de Paul and the Eureka Police Department. With the help of veterinarian Sarah Green, we were able to provide rabies vaccines for 10 dogs who were then able to walk to the next table and get licensed!

We also distributed dog food, leashes, collars and outerwear to the dogs and their owners. Many of the dogs that we saw that day had been spayed or neutered through our program!

One dog to consider for Adopt A Shelter Dog Month is Cali. She came in with her buddy Tater, who was written up recently. One year old Cali is very sociable with both people and other dogs. We have taken her to an adoption event and she has had a weekend sleepover with a volunteer family.

She did well on both occasions. She loved cuddling with the children on her sleepover . She demonstrated an interest in rodent hunting, which the family wanted, but was too fascinated by the chickens and bunnies that also inhabited the property.

She seems to be OK with cats. Cali is young and energetic but responsive to training. Volunteers describe her as “a bit goofy and a major tail-wagger. She’s very fast at chasing the ball and is very sweet-tempered!” Cali is spayed, microchipped and current on vaccinations.

Come to the Humboldt County Animal Shelter to meet this fun girl! The shelter is located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. More info is available at (707) 840-9132.















