Dogtown: Dog art at Arts Alive

Mark your calendars for this Saturday, Aug. 3! We have a fun event coming up at Eureka Arts Alive. The Studio and Canvas + Clay Gallery is hosting a show of dog art with Redwood Pals Rescue!

The group exhibition is called “Heel” and features an array of dog art from many Studio artists, other local artists, and guest artists from Make Studio in Baltimore.

At the opening on Saturday night we will have adoptable dogs from Redwood Pals and the Humboldt County Animal Shelter (look for little sweetheart Lucy, the blind Boston Terrier!), raffles, refreshments and live pet portraits. One of the Studio’s artists, Allen Cassidy, will be making portraits of the dogs that we bring and sending those back with the dogs to be part of their adoption package! We are very excited to be part of this event and hope to see lots of you there. The event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. and the gallery is located at 233 F St. in Old Town Eureka.

One dog that might be at the gallery (it’s always hard to tell a week ahead who will be available) is this nice boy Dakota. Dakota is about 2 years old and is a medium size black male dog, maybe with Lab and/or Border Collie in his background.

Dakota came in to the shelter with two other adult dogs and three puppies. They do not seem to have had much formal training but they are very dog-friendly.

Dakota is just learning to sit on command but he is such a gentle fellow that even without much training yet, he is easy to be around. One of our volunteers is working on a training video and Dakota was the perfect model for demonstrating how to leash up the shelter dogs and take them out for a walk.

He was very patient with standing around and doing the same activities over again while being filmed from different angles. Dakota likes to give everything a thorough check, but once he is comfortable, his playful side comes out. He has been very good on the leash also. I would expect Dakota to easily make the transition from shelter dog to home pet and really reward the lucky adopter!

One of the puppies that came in with Dakota is Joey. Joey is about 4 months old and is considered to be a Border Collie mix. He is a happy little guy, friendly and playful. He is very attentive, especially when treats are involved!

Joey is getting the hang of walking on a leash and is thrilled when he gets to meet up with one of the big dogs when he’s out on a walk. He would make a great second dog as he loves every dog he meets, but he is also at a great age for bringing home and incorporating into a household with or without another dog. Come meet this little fellow if you are looking for some puppy love!

Dakota and Joey are neutered, microchipped, vaccinated and adoptable through the Humboldt County Animal Shelter located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. More info is available at (707) 840- 9132.















