Dogtown: Contrast and compare: Arrow and Andy

Week 34. The nights are getting longer and colder. Don’t underestimate the value of a four-legged foot warmer!

If you’ve been considering adding a dog to your household, here are two youngsters that might fit the bill. Five-month-old pups Arrow and Andy both arrived at the shelter in October and offer two quite different personality types for prospective adopters.

Arrow is a lively Kelpie mix with a black coat and a twinkle in his eyes. This pup is ready for adventure!

Arrow is quick on his feet, enjoys playing with all kinds of toys and loves the chance to romp with other dogs. Big Finley (featured here last week) has been his best play buddy, though Arrow is quite the social butterfly and has found many playmates among the bigger dogs.

Arrow came in without any obvious training but he is learning quickly. He has Sit down pat and is working on his leash manners. His compact size and surefootedness would indicate future skills in agility work if his adopters were so inclined.

Arrow is a smart little guy. He would love to demonstrate his full potential to adopters who will continue to train and challenge him. I would expect Arrow to be an excellent student for all the fun tricks you’ve seen other dogs perform.

Come meet little Arrow today! Arrow is available now through the Humboldt County Animal Shelter. He is neutered, micro-chipped and current on his vaccinations.

If you would like to meet him or any of his many friends, call the shelter at (707) 840-9132 Monday through Friday to make an appointment.

For a head start on the adoption process you can find the adoption application at humboldtgov.org/2658/Animal-Shelter.

Andy is more of the couch potato type of pup. He appears to be a Dutch Shepherd mix. Andy came to the shelter with a sweet personality and a pronounced case of mange – demodectic, the non-contagious kind. Andy is looking for a temporary foster while his pretty brindled coat grows back in.

This puppy is happy to just have your company and prefers lounging to romping. Andy is an easy-going pup that likes his treats and a relaxed walk. He seems to get along fine with other dogs.

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and enjoy online access to the full print edition for just $40/year!

His care will include weekly medicated baths and oral medication (which he is happy to take wrapped in something tasty). Our medical foster homes get the first opportunity to adopt the dogs that they foster, though they are certainly not obligated. Andy will be available for adoption once his skin is healed and he is eligible to get neutered.

Fostering this sweet boy will allow you to be first in line to adopt him! For more information on fostering Andy, please contact Redwood Pals Rescue at [email protected] or leave a message on our voicemail at (707) 633-8842.















