Dogtown: Come meet sweet Basil and Rufus

The shelter has announced the date for this year’s Holiday Open House. It will take place on Saturday, Dec. 14. This event is a benefit for the shelter’s Emergency Medical Fund, which provides needed veterinary care for dogs and cats who have orthopedic injuries, heartworm, or other serious conditions.

Though it’s two months away, you can mark your calendar now and if you have items or services to donate to the Dutch and silent auctions, now is a good time to let the staff know.

Please call Patty or Jeanette at (707) 840-9132 for more information or to donate. My female dogs Lily and Baylee are getting ready for their annual stint in the Smooch Booth!

One dog that is set to benefit from the Emergency Medical Fund (EMF) is this adorable puppy Basil. Basil is a 4-month-old mixed breed male.

Picked up with his three sisters, he came to the shelter with a broken pelvis and an injured hip. We can only guess what happened; perhaps a run-in with a motor vehicle?

Basil has been such a good sport as he waits for his hip surgery! He gets to spend part of each day up with the front office staff, charming everyone he meets with his gentle nature and his Dr. Seuss-like fuzzy head!

Basil is friendly with all of the other dogs that he has met. When he doesn’t know what else to do, he will just sit down and wait. Basil will need a foster for his post-surgery recovery period which will take about eight weeks.

He will have a program of light exercise as he builds up the strength in his leg. Our foster families get the first option to adopt but are not obligated to do so. Fosters provide love and care. All medical expenses are covered by the shelter and the EMF.

Our friendly 2-year-old dog Rufus is still waiting for a medical foster to step up so that he might move forward with his heartworm treatment. He recently attended Bark in the Park and loved meeting all the dogs and people.

He recently had a visit from the family that found him and demonstrated perfect dog manners when meeting their older dog who couldn’t decide whether to play with Rufus or pull rank on him.

Rufus needs a quiet place to ride out his treatment but will make an excellent and playful family dog when his treatment is completed and he is allowed to play again. Meanwhile, he'd be happy to just hang out around the house and cuddle with his new friends. If you would like to meet Basil or Rufus, please stop by the shelter at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville or for more information, contact Redwood Pals Rescue by email at [email protected] or voicemail at (707) 633-8842. We look forward to hearing from you!
















