Dogtown: Carter and Clarice are skilled in the dogly arts

Week 39. Carter wants to wish you a Merry Christmas! He is such a good sport, happily modeling an ugly Christmas sweater for the Sheriff’s Department’s holiday contest.

Carter would love to find a forever home in his stocking, though he is willing to wait for the right one to come along. Carter’s dream home would include a big yard, a devoted human or two, a comfy bed and plenty of toys!

Carter isn’t particularly looking for a big play buddy, but has been fine with smaller and older dogs, being careful not to bowl them over in his play.

Carter has been careful around small children as well; he seems to know that he needs to be gentle with them. He is not a fan of cats and does not include them in his holiday dream.

He is waiting at the Humboldt County Animal Shelter, open Monday through Thursday of next week from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Another dog looking forward to a new home for the New Year is the beautiful Clarice.

Clarice is a tall, lanky female that appears to be a Greyhound mix. She is four years old and has a lovely brown brindle coat.

Her naturally lean build was accentuated by arriving a little emaciated, but she is enjoying the regular feedings that come at the shelter and is currently about 57 pounds.

Clarice knows quite a few commands already, including sit, down, and spin.

She is very sweet and friendly and seems like she could be the perfect family dog.

Clarice is very happy to be cuddled or pet. She loves playing ball and going for a jog and is a great candidate for learning fun tricks and other skills.

Clarice would do best in a home without chickens or ducks, but she gets along great with other dogs.

Both Carter and Clarice are micro-chipped, current on vaccinations and have been neutered and spayed. You can meet these two by calling the shelter at (707) 840-9132 and making an appointment.

The dogs and cats of the shelter would like to thank everyone who participated in our virtual Holiday Open House!

It was a successful fundraiser for the Emergency Medical Fund and will help save the lives of ill or injured animals.

Thank you!















