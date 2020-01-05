Dogtown: Bosco will greet you with a full body wag

If you visited the shelter’s Holiday Open House last month you may have seen the litter of adorable shepherd mix pups that we had out front.

Many people had already heard about them; a story had circulated on social media regarding the puppies being left in a box at the side of the road. We are happy to report they are happy and healthy and now up for adoption!

Shelter staff gave them some great state capital names – Cheyenne, Madison, Raleigh, Phoenix and Helena. They became adoptable Monday morning so I can’t say for sure who is still available, but stop by the shelter and check them out.

For a more mature, but equally charming option, here are a couple of cute dogs that are also available.

Juan is a 3-year-old male Chihuahua mix. He is a handsome little cream-colored fellow with a fondness for sitting in laps! He is cheerful, friendly with other dogs and people and is a great little walking companion.

Juan is always ready to entertain you or keep you company on an adventure. He has none of the nippiness that some small dogs display.

On the leash Juan keeps a nice even pace and skips right along. If you’ve been looking for a small companion, come meet Juan today. Juan is about 15 pounds.

Moving up to a medium sized option, we have Bosco. Bosco is listed as a Plott Hound mix, but it’s hard to say what is in his makeup.

Bosco is probably about 40 to 45 pounds with a slender build. He has a smooth coat of dark brindle with white accents and a stubby tail. If you are looking for that dog that will meet you with a full body wag every time you come home, Bosco is the dog for you!

This 3-year-old boy meets everyone with a happy wiggle. He is very sweet and gentle with soulful eyes. It’s hard not to smile when Bosco is around.

He is still perfecting his leash manners but is an eager student. He will happily work for treats!

Juan and Bosco are both available through the Humboldt County Animal Shelter, located at 90 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville, just west of the airport.

They are neutered, microchipped and current on their vaccinations. Come meet them today!

