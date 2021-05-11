Dogtown: Big love with Jumbo & Jasper

Week 58. Looking for a gentle giant? Here are a couple of our bigger dogs. They look imposing but are actually just big sweet puppies.

Jumbo is a one year old male German Shepherd mix. True to his name, he weighs in at about 100 pounds. He may have a little of one of the Livestock Guardian Dog breeds mixed in their to give him his size and fluffiness. He likes to follow his nose and will snuffle along on his walk if given the opportunity.

He hasn’t had much training but has been a quick learner. We like to alternate regulated walking with the chance to sniff when we walk the dogs. It’s definitely the information highway on the paths around the shelter with so many dogs leaving their scents! It wouldn’t be fair to deprive the dogs of all that news.

We do spend some time on controlled walking also as improving leash skills is always a training goal. That often occurs by walking down the middle of the street to reduce distractions. Jumbo is very eager to please and walked well away from all the smells. He knows sit and would make a good obedience candidate for learning some additional skills.

In the play yard it is easy to see the puppy in Jumbo as he lumbers along! He is very interested in other dogs and seems to be dog social. Unfortunately Jumbo is yet another dog that arrived at the shelter heartworm positive.

He is looking for a foster home where he can go through his heartworm treatment. The perfect place would have a quiet area away from other animals where Jumbo could recuperate. Very short walks and lots of quiet time are required. Foster families do get the first opportunity to adopt if they so choose after the treatment is completed! If you’d like more information about Jumbo, please contact the Humboldt County Animal Shelter at (707) 840-9132.

Redwood Pals has a big boy available as well, though not as big as Jumbo! Jasper is a lovely four year old German Shepherd Dog. He is a standard size for a male GSD, weighing in at about 70 pounds. Jasper would love to leave the shelter and find a home with a nice yard to play in.

He loves to play with balls of all sizes and will entertain himself for hours if given the opportunity. One of the things that we like about Jasper is that he will always stop to check in with his human companion, even if he is playing. He is an easy walk for a big dog and he listens well. He has met dogs of varying sizes, from tiny to large, and has done well with them.

He has the shepherd tendency to be a little vocal and that might be mistaken for being less than friendly with other dogs, but we have seen it is just excitement. One of his favorite walking buddies was a little chihuahua mix!

This handsome guy has been checked out for hip dysplasia (as shepherds can be prone to that) and seems to be just fine. Jasper is comfortable around water and happily takes his toys into the wading pool on sunny days. He would make a great adventure partner for hikes in the forest or walks on the beach. If you would like to meet Jasper, please contact Redwood Pals Rescue at [email protected] or leave a voicemail at (707) 633-8842.















