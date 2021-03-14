Dogtown: Animal Shelter a house of Blues these days

Week 50. This week, a tale of dogs named Blue.

Dog names have some perennial favorites – Buddy, Buster, Lily and Bailey for example – bet you know at least one of those! – and others that rise and fall in popularity.

Lately we have seen a whole bunch of dogs named Blue. Some dogs arrive at the shelter with known names and, as a rule, the staff try to keep the name with the dog. We’ve had at least two Blues and a Bluey at the shelter and another Blue with Redwood Pals. It can make for some confusing conversations!

The last one in was a big Husky with sky blue eyes who really did seem to have a claim to the name. He was the third Blue and so was renamed Balto to avoid confusion. Balto was adopted almost immediately after being listed; name was not a consideration.

Bluey is a compact little female dog whose claim to the moniker must be her blue-gray coat. It’s certainly not a reference to her personality which is distinctly sunny.

This is one of the most cuddly and loving dogs we’ve seen. The first time I went into the kennel to meet her, she rose up for a hug, turning that cute face towards any attention she could get. She has charmed the volunteers with her upside down smiles while awaiting belly rubs!

Bluey went out on a trial adoption with some folks who had fostered for us before. She turned out to be too much for their resident cats but every other part of her stay was exceptional. They said “She is very smart and silly. Loved to play with our little dachshund and didn’t play too rough with him.”

They also said she was housebroken and quick to learn new things, including new commands and using the crate. We have found her to be extremely cooperative in our photo shoots. If attention is the reward, Bluey will do anything you want!

This four-year-old girl is spayed, micro-chipped and current on her vaccinations. She is available through the Humboldt County Animal Shelter. More info is available at (707) 840-9132.

The other Blue at the shelter is a five-year-old husky beagle mix, yet another abandoned dog. This Blue has a Husky coat with a beagle face!

Blue is very dog- and people-friendly. He has played with dogs of various sizes and personalities and loves pets from his human friends. He is housebroken and pretty good on the leash, only pulling when that hound nose catches a scent.

Blue had a bit of an upset tummy at the start of his stay at the shelter and we got to know him as he waited for an all-clear to go up for adoption.

Unfortunately, Blue didn’t do so well on the part of the temperament test where a prosthetic hand is poked into his food bowl and he failed for what is called food aggression. We have fed Blue treats by hand and given and taken his bowl with no ill effects.

We would not recommend Blue to a home with small children who might not respect his feeding area, but he would do fine with anyone old enough to not bother him while he was eating. Blue is such a nice boy! He is going into a foster home this week and will be available through Redwood Pals Rescue.

You can contact us about him at [email protected] or leave a voicemail at (707) 633-8842. Blue is neutered and current on his vaccinations.

Our last Blue is an example of one of our guiding principles that sometimes a dog is undesirable in one situation and just perfect in a different environment.

This Blue (name change pending) came to our attention when a woman contacted Redwood Pals. She found herself with health issues that left her unable to properly exercise the dog, a Queensland Heeler living in a tiny one-room apartment.

The bored dog was said to bark so much in the car that they had been banned from the Safeway parking lot!

We had just had an inquiry about a cattle dog and thought maybe she might fit. We had an intro where Blue completely endeared herself to the potential adopter and soon she had moved into a house in the redwoods with room to play ball and an active owner.

She is a completely different dog and we all couldn’t be happier! Sometimes they just need a chance to shine.















