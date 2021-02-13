Dogtown: Affectionate, loving and curious Marilyn

Week 46. We’re quickly approaching the anniversary of “when everything changed.” Last year at this time I was planning a trip to the Trinities with friends from the Bay Area, not knowing that that was going to be the last indoor social gathering for a long time…

Here in Dogtown we are keeping on keeping on. Pandemics don’t seem to affect the life cycle of dogs much other than to increase the demand for puppies for all the families spending a lot of time at home.

The shelter has some cute puppies coming up for adoption soon. Four were found left alone in a car.

They seem friendly and healthy so it appears that they weren’t in there for long, fortunately. Also, one of our repeat foster families is caring for a litter of 10 Plott hound mix puppies that were born at the shelter.

These cuties are only three weeks old now and will be available in about a month and a half.

At the shelter we have some adult dogs available for adoption. Puppies are lots of fun (and work) but with adult dogs you can get a better idea of what you are signing up for. And sometimes you even get the benefit of someone else having done a bit of training!

Marilyn is one of those dogs. She is considered a senior dog at eight years old but she still has plenty of friskiness in her. Marilyn is a fawn-colored Lab-shepherd mix considered by the volunteers to be very sweet and docile. She is an easy leash walker and likes to stay close to her handler.

This girl is very well-behaved. She's affectionate, loving, and curious and clearly must have been someone's well-loved pet at some point.

Marilyn has been a mom; maybe more than once. She came in with a very similar female that we assumed was her daughter. Also very nice, the daughter was adopted almost immediately.

Marilyn is non-reactive around other dogs, and shows a fun, frisky side in the playpen! She met one of the cats and seemed to do OK with them.

Marilyn appears to be well-housebroken and knows some commands. When asked to sit for a treat, she sits up like a chipmunk! She also really enjoys a good petting session.

Marilyn is available through the Humboldt County Animal Shelter She is spayed, micro-chipped and current on her vaccinations, and as an eight year old dog she qualifies for the shelter’s reduced adoption rate.

Call the shelter Monday through Friday at (707) 840-9132 to make an appointment to meet Marilyn. We think you’ll like what you see!

And in Redwood Pals Rescue news, we have launched an online fundraiser for February that we are calling “Share the Love.”

There are some lovely silent auction items and beautiful handmade quilts that are being raffled.

You can also visit the “Support our Programs” section to get an idea of where we spend our time (and our funds). You can even support our work by purchasing one of these items such as puppy vaccines, ID tags or veterinary services!

We can’t do this without supporters so take a look when you have a chance. rpr.betterworld.org Thank you!















