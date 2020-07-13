Dogtown: Adorable Zuko’s admirable core values

Week 16 of shelter in place. I totally neglected to mention the Four of July last week.

It seems like we are missing so many of the markers that define the year – Graduations, the Kinetic Sculpture Race, the start of Crabs Baseball – that it is hard to keep track of where we are. July already?

I would have reminded you to make sure your dogs and cats were kept inside and that they have ID tags in case they get out; good advice even when it is not a scary holiday. There were a lot of dogs at the shelter over the weekend. Hopefully their people all came for them when the weekend was over.

At this writing there are only five adoptable dogs at the shelter and they’ve all been mentioned here already. There are some new ones waiting in the wings. We are just getting to know them and they’ll get their 200 words of fame here soon!

This cute boy Zuko was an adoptable dog at the shelter (which means he had passed his temperament testing) when he had the opportunity to be fostered with a Redwood Pals volunteer.

A foster can really be a lifechanger for a young dog that could use some focused training, especially for one of the working dog breeds. Zuko is a six- month-old Malinois or Belgian Shepherd mix.

He has proven himself to be a fantastic student and already knows Sit, Shake, and Gentle (for taking treats) and is working on Stay and Down.

He walks well on the leash and is very attentive to his person. He loves the big female shepherd that he lives with and is doing well with meeting other dogs. A couple of his special characteristics are his ability to pick blueberries and his love of riding in the car!

Zuko does fine with being kenneled at night and has learned that outside is where he should go potty. His foster describes him as extremely loving, loyal and smart.

Subscribe to the Mad River Union and enjoy online access to the full print edition for just $20/year!

She thinks he would do best in a home with someone who would continue his training and give him a job. She says he deserves to have a person that adores him in the way he adores everyone around him and we agree!

Zuko is neutered, microchipped and current on his vaccinations. If you would like to meet this handsome fellow, please contact Redwood Pals Rescue at [email protected] or leave a voicemail at (707) 633-8842.















