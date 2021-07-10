Dogtown: Chihuahuas Abby and Stanley, dainty but full of love

We get a lot of inquiries about small dogs, though those are sometimes qualified by saying “but no chihuahuas.”

I have to say that I might have been in the no-chihuahuas camp before I started volunteering at the shelter, but I have been won over by these little clowns. We have fostered quite a few over the years and kept a foster fail a few years back.

Every Chihuahua we’ve cared for could certainly hold their own on walks or running with the big dogs. They are not the little dainties that one might think.

Chihuahuas and other small dogs often end up as rescue dogs at shelters. For starters, they have often been chased or cornered when they were found loose. This doesn’t bring out the best in a little dog and can cause them to fail the temperament testing due to being scared.

As we get to know them and they get more comfortable, we get to see another, happier, side to these littles.

Two Chihuahua mixes that are currently in our care are Stanley and Abby. Stanley has left the shelter and is in a foster home and Abby is still at the shelter and looking for a foster or a permanent family.

Stanley is a 10-year-old Chihuahua-dachshund mix, or a Chiweenie as they are often called. His foster has this to say about him. “Stanley came to us scared and unsure of what was going on.

Over a few weeks, a lot has happened to him. He had to adjust to three dogs and three humans in an unfamiliar house. He was also neutered and had to recover.

Every day he amazes us with his resilience and willingness to make the best of it. He is loving, affectionate and extremely smart. He is completely housebroken and is now getting used to a daily routine of meals and walks around the neighborhood. Did we say he loves to walk? He is the happiest when he is up and about. A couple of short walks and you have a happy and tired dog who is ready to cuddle next to you and snooze.

He loves cuddles and will gently nudge you with his paws to ask for belly rubs. We are discovering new sides to his personality everyday it seems. We cannot wait to find a fellow human who will become a fan of Stanley just as we have become after we met this amazing dog!”

Abby is a five-year-old Chihuahua mix. At first she was a little timid but now she can’t wait for us to leash her up and go for a walk! She is great on the leash and can keep up at a good pace. She’s a little intimidated by big dogs but doesn’t mind telling them what she thinks (from a safe distance of course).

Alone with any one of us she can’t get enough pets or give enough kisses! One of the rescue team described her as trying to climb him like Mt. Everest when he sat with her in her kennel. We think with just a little time and patience, Abby could make a great family dog.

Both of these dogs are available through Redwood Pals Rescue. You can reach us by email at [email protected] or by leaving a voicemail at (707) 633-8842.















