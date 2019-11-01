Dogtown: A pair of adorable chiweenies

Adopt a Shelter Dog Month is continuing till the end of October. This week we’re featuring a pair of little cuties, Ruby and Spirit.

These young adult females, probably sisters, are chiweenies, a mix of Chihuahua and Dachshund. We think they are about two years old. They were found just south of the Bayside cutoff; maybe a reader recognizes them?

No one ever came to pick them up, and like many small dogs they found the shelter to be a somewhat overwhelming place. They became rescue dogs because they were afraid of new people at first but now they are quite friendly, especially with their regular walkers.

They love to get out for a walk and can keep up a good pace! Little Chihuahua boy Bugsy (featured earlier in the month and still available) is their good friend and walking partner. They have been friendly with every other small dog that they have met.

Like so many of the littles, they seem to have a need to act tough around the bigger dogs. They would probably be happiest in a home without large dogs, though maybe if they met them first it would be OK.

These two were found together and are currently kenneled together, but could be adopted together or separately.

Ruby, the brown one, is more outgoing and loves to meet new people. Spirit is the black and white one and is a little more shy, though she loves to be held.

They have reversed roles regarding who is in charge since they arrived, which may be a reflection of how they feel about being kenneled in the shelter.

Ruby likes all the attention from staff and volunteers, while Spirit looks like she is ready to move out to a real home that has less noise and activity going on all the time.

Both dogs are spayed and current on vaccinations. They are available through Redwood Pals Rescue, our rescue organization that works with the dogs of the Humboldt County Animal Shelter. Please contact us at r[email protected] or leave a clear voicemail at (707) 633-8842.

If these girls aren’t what you were looking for, remember that you can always see the most current selection of adoptable dogs and cats by going to petharbor.com and choosing the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. The shelter is open Monday through Friday and more information is available at (707) 840-9132.















