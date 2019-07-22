Dogtown: A full shelter means adopters get a discount

If you have been considering adding a dog to your family, now is the time! The shelter is filled to capacity and then some, thanks in part to the dog nightmare that is the Fourth of July.

We never really know why sometimes dogs come in and turn right around and go back out, and other times no one comes for them. Add a neglect case or two, which never come with just one dog, and the shelter can get very full very fast.

The shelter manager has announced that the adoptable dogs will be available at reduced adoption fees all this week in an attempt to reduce the population a bit. Fortunately for adopters, there is quite a selection to choose from right now!

This has been the season of the German Shepherd and there are males and females, both youngsters and mature dogs. There are also several hounds, lab mixes, Pittie mixes and cattle dogs available.

All dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped and current on vaccinations. They are currently being offered at a fraction of what that would cost at the vet. Don’t miss this opportunity!

One nice dog that is up for adoption is Cash. Cash is listed as a Border Collie mix, guesstimated to be about 6 years old. He is a slender, medium sized fellow.

Cash is a little timid, but reminds me of other dogs who have really bloomed once they are away from the excitement and barking that occurs at the shelter. Though Cash seems a little skittish, I noticed that he will come to me instead of running away when nervous.

He definitely knows the word “come” and several other obedience skills. This sweet boy just needs a gentle hand and some reassurance that he is safe and loved. I didn’t see much interest in balls, though he did check out the toys that we had.

He is happy to be petted, walked or given the chance to explore the yard. He will be a very loyal companion to the person that gives him a new home!

One of the younger dogs available is Ranger. Ranger is a Shepherd mix of about 6 months old. He is a lot of fun, playful and responsive.

Ranger was adopted but his new owner had a family emergency that took her out of state for an uncertain period of time and she didn’t have someone to stay with him. She was very sad to have to return him. Outside of the kennel, Ranger is one of our social butterflies!

He gets along well with the other dogs and is respectful of them if they don’t want to play the same way that he does. He is equally friendly with dogs and humans and we’d expect him to be quite easy to work with for ongoing training. There are several teenage pups, all about five or six months old at the shelter. They are at a great age for molding into just the dog that you might want them to be. Come check out Ranger and his young friends if you are interested in a younger dog!

Both of these dogs, and many more, are available through the Humboldt County Animal Shelter, located at 980 Lycoming Ave. in McKinleyville. All of the currently available dogs and cats can be seen online at petharbor.com or by stopping in at the shelter Monday through Friday.















