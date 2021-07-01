Discuss Old Arcata Road Improvements Project at the D Street Center

City of Arcata

ARCATA – The City of Arcata will host an in-person scoping meeting to discuss the Old Arcata Road Improvements Project on Thursday, July 1 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

The purpose of this meeting is to give community members the opportunity to review potential environmental impacts of the proposed project.

Information gathered at the meeting will be included in the environmental analysis prepared for this project’s Environmental Impact Report, and any concerns related to this project from residents and the broader community will be recorded.

The meeting will be held outside in the parking lot at the D Street Neighborhood Center, located at 1301 D St. in Arcata. Participants should plan to bring a face covering and follow all COVID-19 health and safety protocols in place.

Those unable to attend the scoping meeting who would like to submit written public comment to be included in the administrative record are asked to email Senior Planner Delo Freitas at [email protected] and [email protected], with “Old Arcata Road Improvements Project” in the subject line.

For more information, please call (707) 822-5955, and for more information on City of Arcata projects, visit cityofarcata.org.















