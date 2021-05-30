‘Difficult decisions’ on climate change

​Daniel Mintz

Mad River Union

HUMBOLDT – ​Humboldt County’s action plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions will soon be ready for public comment and the community will decide whether to support the policies and projects that implement it.

​The status of the county’s Climate Action Plan was updated at the May 18 Board of Supervisors meeting.

​The plan is being done in collaboration with the county’s cities and sets a goal of bringing countywide emissions to 40 percent below 1990 levels by 2030, which is aligned with a statewide target.

​Transportation is prime reduction category, as it accounts for over half of the county’s emissions. Of the rest of the emission sources, electricity and livestock production lead with 10.7 and 12.7 percent of total emissions respectively.

​Increasing development density, promoting bicycle and electric vehicle transportation and increasing the energy efficiency of buildings are some of the measures the plan will propose.

​ In late 2019, a major wind energy project was rejected due to location-related controversies. A municipal-scale Blue Lake area solar array project has been permitted but there were complaints about its visual impacts and location.

Board Chair Virginia Bass noted the challenges of reaching the action plan’s goals.

​“It’s getting hard in the community – while people may want to see this, they don’t want it where they’re going to see it,” she said, adding that the board has to be “clear” about what needs to be done.

“We can’t keep saying ‘no,’” she continued.

​Planning Director John Ford told supervisors that effective emissions reduction will be a matter of setting policies and implementing them.

​“And sometimes those are hard decisions and sometimes those are unpopular decisions,” he said. “But based upon what we have to accomplish – which is a very ambitious goal – those policy directions need to be made.”

​A “truly fantastic thing” has already been done – Ford said that the action plan’s convening of the county and all of its cities is “unique in the state of California.”

​He added that “Humboldt is very much the point of the spear in terms of bringing jurisdictions within the county together to accomplish this.”

​Supervisor Mike Wilson noted that the county’s General Plan includes policies that principally permit residences on resource lands. It’s one of the reasons why he voted against approval of the county’s General Plan Update in 2017.

​He said realizing emissions reduction will hinge on strategies like focusing housing development in areas that are close to workplaces and noted that land use policy is one of the action plan’s recommended means of achieving emissions reduction.

​During a public comment period, Colin Fiske represented a newly-formed group, the Redwood Coalition for Climate and Environmental Responsibility. He said the state and countywide reduction goal is “the absolute minimum we must do to avoid catastrophe.”

​Also during public comment, Southern Humboldt residents Robie Tenorio and Bonnie Blackberry called attention to the emissions impacts of approving greenhouse-based cannabis farms in remote locations.

​In response to the presentation, supervisors voted to direct staff to draft zoning amendments to facilitate the permitting of solar arrays.

​Supervisors also support an environmental review process that allows individual projects to “tier off” of the plan’s CEQA document. A draft of it is expected to be up for review this summer.

