Different flavors of Democrats make their electoral wishes known

Humboldt Progressive Democrats Endorse Local Candidates in November Election

Humboldt Progressive Democrats endorsed several local candidates at a special meeting Friday night, Sept. 4.

Using a virtual remote meeting platform, each candidate spoke to members about their vision and platform and answered question from members. Topics ranged from sea level rise to defunding the police to living wages and affordable housing.

Members voted to endorse the following candidates in the Nov. 3 general election:

• Arcata City Council: Emily Grace Goldstein, Collin Yeo and Kimberley White

• Eureka City Council Ward 2: Kati Moulton

• Eureka City Council Ward 4: Elizabeth “Liza” Welsh

• Humboldt County Community Services District: David Haynie and Heidi Benzonelli

This election will be a game changer as our country and planet are facing unprecedented and existential challenges. As noted by Vice-Chair Michele Walford, “These progressive candidates embody the compassion and humanity that is needed to meet our most urgent needs well as the vision and abilities to make it happen in the most efficient, environmentally friendly, and human-centered way possible.”

Humboldt Progressive Democrats is an official Democratic Party Club, chartered by the Humboldt County Central Committee. We are grassroots, progressive activists mobilizing political participation for social, environmental and economic justice. Our vision is a free, open, transparent election process where electeds, candidates, and legislation can focus on achieving what the public needs and wants. We believe our progressive agenda will only be advanced by getting big money out of politics – therefore Humboldt Progressive Democrats supports progressive legislation and candidates currently free from corporate donations. Please join us in making progressive change locally and beyond. Learn more at facebook.com/groups/HumboldtProgressiveDems.

Humboldt County Democratic Central Committee Candidate Endorsements

The Humboldt County Democratic Central Committee met on Wednesday night, Sept. 2, 2020 for the purpose of making endorsements for candidates running for local office.

After interviewing 10 candidates seeking the endorsement of the HCDCC, the following candidates were voted those endorsements:

• Arcata City Council: Emily Grace Goldstein, Stacy Atkins-Salazar and Camilla Zapata.

• Eureka City Council, Ward 2: Kati Moulton

• Humboldt County Community Services District (three seats, two endorsements): David Haynie and Heidi Benzonelli.

• Eureka City Council, Ward 4: Elizabeth “Liza” Welsh

• Eureka City Council, Ward 4: Elizabeth "Liza" Welsh

The HCDCC supports these candidates and encourages community support for them all. Thank you to all the other candidates who applied.
















