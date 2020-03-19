DHHS gives guidance for food and beverage venues

The Humboldt County Joint Information Center (JIC) has received calls requesting clarification of guidance for food and beverage venues updated earlier this week by the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

As of March 16, the CDPH states that restaurants, bars, wineries, food trucks, grocery stores and farmers’ markets should take the following precautions to protect against the spread of COVID-19. This information is subject to change.

While the guidance stopped short of an executive order, the governor made clear that he anticipates compliance.

The governor’s direction states the following:

Retail Beverage Service Venues

• Bars, wineries, breweries and pubs should be closed, except for venues that are currently authorized to provide off sale beer and wine to be consumed off premises are allowed. • This guidance is not intended to affect production of beer and wine.

• Bars, breweries, pubs, and wineries that include meals provided by a full kitchen should follow the restaurant guidance below if they provide delivery or pick-up options.

Restaurants/Cafeterias

• Restaurants should be closed for in-restaurant seated dining and should be open only to drive-through or other pick-up/delivery options.

• Remind employees of best hygiene practices including washing their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. • Increase frequency of cleaning and sanitizing per CDC Environmental Cleaning and Disinfection guidance of all hard surfaces, including tables and counter tops that are being utilized by employees and patrons during pickup/delivery options.

Food Trucks

• Increase frequency of cleaning of menus, cash registers, receipt trays, condiment holders, writing instruments and other non-food contact surfaces frequently touched by patrons and employees.

• Ensure that social distancing of six feet per person for non-family members is maintained and make clear that family members can participate together, stand in line together, etc.

• Limiting the number of people in lines.

• Increase frequency of cleaning and sanitizing per CDC Environmental Cleaning and Disinfection guidance of all hard surfaces.

• Remind employees of best hygiene practices including washing their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Grocery Stores and Charitable Food Distribution Sites

• The food distribution chain is critical to the public’s health.

• Grocery stores and charitable food distribution sites should remain fully open and operational.

• As with other settings, ensure that social distancing of six feet per person for nonfamily members is maintained and make clear that family members can participate in activities together, stand in line together, etc.

• Social distancing of six feet per person, particularly between individuals who have come together on a one-time or rare basis.

• Limiting the number of customers at any given time as necessary to reduce outdoor/indoor crowding and lines to meet social distancing guidance.

• Increase cleaning and sanitizing frequency of restroom and other high contact areas.

• Train employees on best hygiene practices including washing their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Additional opportunities throughout the venue for persons to reduce the spread of the virus through hand washing or sanitizing stations.

• Eliminate events/marketing that target individuals that CDPH has identified as higher risk of serious illness for COVID-19.

• Stores that have online ordering with outside pick-up or delivery options should encourage use of these when possible in lieu of indoor shopping.

Certified Farmers’ Markets

• Space booths accordingly to increase social distancing among patrons in line and walking about the market.

• Ensure that social distancing of six feet per person for non-family members is maintained and make clear that family members can participate in activities together, stand in line together, etc.

• Limit the number of customers at any given time as necessary to reduce outdoor/indoor crowding and lines to meet social distancing guidance. • Increase cleaning and sanitizing frequency of restroom and other high contact areas.

• Train employees on best hygiene practices including washing their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

• Offer additional hand washing or sanitizing stations throughout the venue.

• Eliminate events/marketing that target individuals that CDPH has identified as higher risk of serious illness for COVID-19.

• Encourage activities such as pre-bagging to expedite purchasing.

• Suspend sampling activities. • Increase frequency of cleaning of tables, payment devices, and other surfaces.

• Eliminate non-essential/non-related services, such as bands or other entertainment.

• At the end of the market, continue to utilize local food recovery systems to feed/donate extra products to populations in need.

• If applicable, continue accepting EBT payment. Humboldt County is now on the U.S. Small Businesses Administration disaster loan list for economic injury disaster loan applications. If you feel that your small business has been harmed because of the pandemic, click the link for more information www.northcoastsbdc.org/about-us/news/frequently-asked-questions-about-covid-19#sba. Click on the link to download an application disasterloan.sba.gov/ela/Information/Index. Click on the link for updated CDPH guidance: www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/Guidance.aspx.

For current information about COVID-19, visit cdc.gov/ or cdph.ca.gov/. Local information is available at humboldtgov.org/HumboldtHealthAlert, or during business hours by emailing [email protected] or calling (707) 441-5000.