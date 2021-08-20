Mad River Union

ARCATA BOTTOM – Sun Valley CEO Land DeVries denies listing the Arcata Land Company's two Arcata Bottom properties for sale.

"There's no story here," DeVries said. "I'm just sick about this."

DeVries affirmed that he had always said the cannabis Arcata Land Co. grow was going to be for sale or lease, but that as of yet, it isn't.

As for the listing of the property on which Sun Valley's manufacturing facilities reside, he had no comment.

"This guy is all screwed up," DeVries of the realtor, with whom he acknowledged he had been talking. "It's really that simple.

The listings have been removed from Chuck Allen Keller Williams Realty-Santa Cruz's website.

The 2920B Foster Ave. listing appeared on loopnet.com, and included the flyer below.

Arcata Land Company has listed its Arcata Bottom holdings for sale, including the recently approved cannabis grow and separate cannabis processing facilities.

The listing for 2920B Foster Avenue through Chuck Allen Keller Williams Realty-Santa Cruz includes 38 acres and asks $13,000,000.

Another listing, for 2920 Foster Avenue, Is 30 acres and asking $40,000,000. It includes the Sun Valley Floral Farms greenhouses and manufacturing operation.

Arcata Land Co. is owned by Sun Valley Floral Farms CEO Land DeVries. It's not clear what the listings mean for Sun Valley or its employees.















