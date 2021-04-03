Deputies interrupt McK parking lot torpor festival, arrest two

Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office

McKINLEYVILLE – On March 27, 2021, at about 7:47 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 1100 block of Murray Road in McKinleyville for the report of two people unconscious inside a vehicle parked outside the business.

While attempting to contact the individuals, deputies observed narcotics in plain view on the male driver’s lap. Deputies were able to wake the two, who exhibited signs of being under the influence of a narcotic substance.

Deputies seized the narcotics, which were later confirmed to be over 1 gram of cocaine, over 1 gram of methamphetamine, and multiple Xanax pills.

Both subjects were detained and searched. During a search of the driver, identified as 27-year-old Luke Allen Patrick Olsen-Smith, deputies located metal knuckles.

Olsen-Smith was arrested and booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on charges of possession of metal knuckles (PC 21810), disorderly conduct under the influence (PC 647(F)) and possession of a controlled substance (HS 11377(A)).

The passenger of the vehicle, identified as 23-year-old Angelina Lily Faircloth, was booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility on charges of disorderly conduct under the influence (PC 647(F)).

Anyone with information about this case or related criminal activity is encouraged to call the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office at (707) 445-7251 or the Sheriff’s Office Crime Tip line at (707) 268-2539.















