Dental Health Fair offers free screenings

There will be displays on how to avoid cavities and how to brush and floss at different ages. Information on healthy snacks and drinks and how tobacco and sugary drinks can hurt teeth will also be available.

“Children’s teeth are meant to last a lifetime, and a healthy smile adds to how kids feel about themselves,” said Laura McEwen, Oral Health Services program coordinator at the Humboldt County Department of Health & Human Services. “With regular brushing and flossing, a good diet and regular dental visits, their teeth will be healthy and strong.”

Look for signs in the Bayshore Mall about how to make dental care easier at home and dental tips in displays at Humboldt County’s public libraries and Family Resource Centers.

The Bayshore Mall is located at 3300 Broadway in Eureka.

For more information on how to care for your teeth at any age, visit smilehumboldt.org.