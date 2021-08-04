Delta variant puts Eureka Friday Night Market on hold

Humboldt Made

EUREKA – Given the steep rise in cases and hospitalizations associated with the delta variant in Humboldt County, Humboldt Made is postponing the Eureka Friday Night Market until further notice.

"In the best interest of our community, small businesses and health care workers, we are postponing the market," said Alanna Powell, executive director of Humboldt Made. "We look forward to bringing people together when it is safe to do so. We simply cannot risk hosting an event that could aid in the further spread of COVID-19 within our community, especially during this time of increased infection and hospitalization."












































