Delta-driven COVID case count explodes

HUMBOLDT – ​The latest dominant strain of coronavirus is believed to be fueling a local surge and last week saw the county’s highest ever daily COVID-19 case count.

​The county confirmed 217 new COVID-19 cases last week, up from 169 the week before. July 30 was a record-breaking infection day with 69 new cases confirmed. ​A county press release on the unfortunate milestone called attention to the impacts of a recently-emerged strain, noting that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) “continues to emphasize the severity of the delta variant.”

​Delta is causing eight in 10 infections across the country, according to the CDC, and is gaining a strong presence locally. The county’s press release states that delta infection “results in high viral loads in both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, one of the factors that could account for its increased transmissibility.”

In essence, delta is creating a new pandemic with amped-up transmissibility.

The county notes that in response to “new data,” National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that the U.S. is facing a “different virus” which is “much more efficient in transmitting from person-to-person.”

​The CDC, the state and the county have revised masking guidelines and are now recommending that both unvaccinated and vaccinated people wear masks in indoor settings.

​The state is requiring masks in health care and long term care facilities, schools and other youth settings, public transportation and shelters.

There is no universal masking mandate but businesses, event venues and agencies can require it, as the county is doing in all its facilities.​

The revised masking recommendations apply to residents of areas with substantial or high transmission rates, which includes Humboldt County.

The new surge has changed the county’s contact investigation protocol. Now local investigations are prioritized “based on risk.”

The probes focus on identifying close contacts of those who test positive for COVID-19, defined as people who have been within six feet of them for 15 minutes or more within a 24-hour period.

Also in the local COVID-19 detection mix is a relatively new method that can identify surges just before they happen.

Because viral RNA is present in feces up to 10 days before symptoms occur, wastewater testing is increasingly being done, including locally.

Last week the City of Eureka informed employees that federally-funded wastewater testing shows that the “virus concentrations” in the city’s recent samples are higher than 98 percent of all samples collected nationwide in the last six weeks.

With the current surge, the county believes increased vaccine uptake is urgently needed. As of the end of last week, 50 percent of county residents were fully-vaccinated.

Although vaccines are successfully preventing hospitalizations and deaths, the politically unpopular mask guideline revisions respond to increasing infections among fully-vaccinated people.

It is now believed that when vaccinated people get infected they can transmit disease, including to other vaccinated people.

According to the CDC, “Vaccine breakthrough infections occur in only a small fraction of all vaccinated persons and account for a small percentage of all COVID-19 cases.”

But there’s a caveat to that. The CDC stopped monitoring for vaccine breakthrough cases on May 1.

In a May 28 report, the agency states that “the number of reported COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases is likely a substantial undercount of all SARS-CoV-2 infections among fully vaccinated persons.”

That’s because “the national surveillance system relies on passive and voluntary reporting and data might not be complete or representative.”

​And negligible vaccination rates in parts of the world where vaccine access is limited and COVID-19 is rampantly spreading contribute to the likelihood of further viral diversification.

​The Delta variant has eroded vaccine protection to a degree and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has warned that “we’re just a few mutations away from a variant that can’t be defeated by our vaccines.”

​With last week’s COVID-19 cases, the county’s total reached 5,114.

​There were eight new hospitalizations last week, including three hospitalizations of residents in their 30s, 40s and 50s. The county’s hospitalization total was at 217.

​There were no COVID-19 deaths last week and the county’s total remained at 53.

