Dell’Arte’s ‘Kaleidoscope Neighborhood’ returns

BLUE LAKE – Dell’Arte International’s award-winning alum and instructor Carlos Gallegos is returning to the stage to perform Kaleidoscope Neighborhood.

The show takes place Friday, March 19, 6 p.m.; Saturday, March 20, noon and 6 p.m.; Sunday, March 21, 6 p.m.; Saturday, March 27, noon and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, March 28, 6 p.m.

Performances will be live streamed via Zoom. Suggested ticket price is $20. Visit dellarte.com/online-season/2020-2021-season for more information and to purchase tickets.

This show dances on an edge between comedy and drama as it follows the story of a man plagued by extravagant fears who must abandon his dusty home and navigate his small world.

Join Gallegos on this virtual adventure, as he embodies Alfonsito on his journey through empty streets, avoiding the cynical jokes of his cronies, the melancholy of the street sweepers, and meeting with his compatriot, Magalita, the Machiavellian.

Kaleidoscope Neighborhood has been performed in 12 countries and has won five awards. According to Jamie Chabaud Magnus of the Mexican newspaper Milenio, “The splendid work of Carlos Gallegos in Kaleidoscope Neighborhood brings us to the crannies in the mind of a paranoid: Alfonsito. This Ecuadorian playwright-director-actor puts forth his enormous talents in a stage which is reduced to a chair.”

"Dell'Arte hopes to add some joy and light through this wonderful show," said Managing Director Alyssa Hughlett. "Until it's appropriate for in-person performances, we're thrilled to continue bringing the performing arts to communities nearby and beyond."
















