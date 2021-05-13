Dell’Arte’s Cauldron of Destiny Thesis Festival

Dell’Arte International

BLUE LAKE – The Dell’Arte International School of Physical Theatre presents “The Cauldron of Destiny Thesis Festival,” featuring four original works of theatre created by this year’s graduating MFA class. The thesis festival marks the culmination of three years of graduate study by an ensemble of theatre artists.

It will be the first in-person performance open to the public in over a year, with limited, reservation-only tickets available. Enhanced safety measures will be in place, including reduced capacity and masks required for audience members.

Performances will be held in Blue Lake from Thursday, May 13 to Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. in the Carlo Theatre and Big Top Revival Tent. Seats will be limited to 25 per night and can be purchased at pay-what-you-can prices (suggested ticket price $10) though dellarte.com or by calling (707) 668-5633 during regular business hours (9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday).

“The Cauldron of Destiny Thesis Festival” show descriptions and schedule are as follows.

El Velorio

El Velorio by Julieta Garza and Oscar Nava, will be performed in the Carlo Theatre on Thursday, May 13; Saturday, May 15; Friday, May 21; and Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m.

A Mexican-American family holds a funeral for their beloved jefe de familia, their head of family. As the ceremony unfolds, uninvited guests and truths about the deceased are unearthed, revealing secrets about his life.

This piece, created by Julieta Garza and Oscar Nava, presents a unique and visceral storytelling experience that is rooted in an antiracist theatre practice.

As the World Rises and Falls

As the World Rises and Falls by Laura Jill Murillo Hart and Mark Farrell, will be performed in the Big Top Tent on Thursday, May 13; Saturday, May 15; Friday, May 21; and Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m.

As the World Rises and Falls follows the journey of two circus performers living in the dilapidated ruins of what used to be, as their reality unravels before your very eyes. Prepare yourselves for the strange, absurd and daringly delicious. These clowns are ready to do whatever it takes to preserve their way of life.

Re-

Re- by Sara Kei Wegmuller, Tossa Hayward, and Tayloranne Finch, will be performed in the Carlo Theatre on Friday, May 14; Sunday, May 16; Thursday, May 20; and Saturday, May 22.

Imagine yourself in the not-too-distant future. We, as humans, have determined that we are incapable of keeping ourselves or the planet safe, and have therefore relinquished all power and control to the Supercomputer. We are all plugged into our own virtual realities, wherein we are kept happy and safe, unaware of the existence of anyone else or the cumbersome pain of reality. This “blissful” state comes at a price, however, for with every upgrade to your virtual reality, you must give up one of your memories, tell it to the Supercomputer, to be absorbed into its consciousness and lost to you forever. What happens if this technology gains sentience? What is left of a human who remembers nothing?

Emperor Norton’s Manifest Destiny

Emperor Norton’s Manifest Destiny: An American Tall Tale by Nate FitzSimons and Dustin Curry, will be performed in the Big Top Tent on Friday, May 14; Sunday, May 16; Thursday, May 20; and Saturday, May 22.

In 1859, Joshua Norton of San Francisco declared himself Emperor of the United States of America when the bankrupt merchant lost his mind (he was a casualty of the American Dream, after all). Comedic duo Dustin Curry and Nate FitzSimons paint the story of California’s strangest eccentric with strokes of broad satire, vaudeville luster and a twang of folk-punk.















