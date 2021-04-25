Dell’Arte returning to in-person learning

Dell’Arte International

BLUE LAKE – Dell’Arte International plans to return to in-person classes this fall with an immersive, decolonized and radical approach to ensemble-based physical theatre, the Professional Training Program.

After a year of implementing creative learning models such as online-only training, workshops, filmed and live-streamed performances, and working with Master’s students in a hybrid of online and in-person training, it’s become clear that while virtual models have their place, theatre (and Dell’Arte’s unique training) is best experienced face to face, said Managing Director Alyssa Hughlett.

“We look forward to returning to the studio and rehearsal space with students from around the country and the world. This past year, with the global pandemic and the social uprisings calling for racial justice, has changed us,” she said. “We have taken this time to re-examine what we teach and how we teach it. We are excited to get back in the studio with students to discover an embodied and liberated practice of physical theater.”

As a private postsecondary education institution, Dell’Arte, in collaboration with Humboldt County Public Health, was able to offer vaccinations to all employees in March. Summer workshops will still happen virtually, with workshops planned from June to August, taught by Dell’Arte’s award-winning instructors, alumni and leaders in the field.

Dell’Arte will continue to gauge public health conditions and adhere to recommendations from the county and state, which could impact fall 2021 plans.

The Dell’Arte International School of Physical Theatre training programs attract students from across the globe, with more than 1,000 graduates from 41 countries since the formation of the school in 1975. It is one of three institutions of higher education in Humboldt County, along with Humboldt State University and College of the Redwoods.















