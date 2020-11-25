Dell’Arte Holiday Tour goes digital with ‘Hansel and Gretel’

Dell’Arte

BLUE LAKE – The Dell’Arte Company’s annual Holiday Show tour, now in its 40th year, will not take a break due to the worldwide pandemic. Instead, audiences are invited to usher in the festive season with an adaptation of “Hansel and Gretel,” which will be available through the comfort of their home and devices.

Crafted for children and families in a way that is accessible, safe and free, this timeless tale will be told through Dell'Arte's unique comic, physical performance lens. Traditionally performed at various schools, theatres, community centers and other spaces throughout the North Coast, performances will instead be streamed through social media and aired on local PBS affiliate KEET-TV.

“At this moment, where crises ­­– from a pandemic to a movement for social and racial justice, to struggling businesses, all converge – it is our intent to offer an experience of joy and possibility to the community,” said Dell’Arte Producing Artistic Director Michael Fields. “And in this enduring tale, written in a time of global hardship, it is the children who are the wise ones.”

Adapted from the Brothers Grimm classic fable, “Hansel and Gretel” includes Dell'Arte's trademark physical performance style as well as original music. Fields is the director, Dell’Arte Faculty Member Carlos Gallegos is assistant director, and the third-year MFA students will perform the show.

“Hansel and Gretel” will begin its run via Facebook Live on Nov. 27, 28 and 29 at 7:30 p.m. Final performances will be aired through KEET Channel 13 Dec. 19 at 6 p.m., Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. and Dec. 28 at 1 p.m.

The cast

Gretel – Laura Jill Murillo Hart

Hansel – Oscar "Oz" Nava

Mother – Julieta Garza

Father – Nate FitzSimons

Witch – Dustin Curry

Keeping with tradition, there is no charge for the performance, which is made possible thanks to the generosity of The California Arts Council and the following sponsors: Coast Central Credit Union, George Peterson Insurance, Pierson Building Center, St. Joseph Hospital, U.S. Bank and Brio Breadworks.

Dell’Arte performances from “around the world and down the block” rely on donations in order to reach thousands of eyes, hearts, and minds each year. If you are able, you can support by donating today. For more information please visit https://dellarte.com/support- us/.

Dell’Arte strives to make professional, family, holiday entertainment available to both rural and urban communities that rarely see live theatre. Traditionally the Dell’Arte Holiday Show reaches approximately 5,000 to 8,000 people each year, including many school-age children. It is the hope that just as many access this year’s show, and that in 2021 the tour returns in the same manner it originated.

The full schedule Friday, Nov. 27, Saturday, Nov. 28 and Sunday, Nov. 29 at 7:30 p.m. – Facebook Live

Friday Dec 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5 at 7:30pm and Sunday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. – Facebook Live

Saturday, Dec. 19 at 6 p.m. – KEET Channel 13

Tuesday, Dec. 22 at 9 p.m. – KEET Channel 13

Monday, Dec. 28 at 1 p.m. – KEET Channel 13















