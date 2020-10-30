Dedicate or commemorate a forest park bench

City of Arcata

ARCATA – The Environmental Services Department has commemorative park bench sites available in Arcata’s public forests.

Commemorative benches make a wonderful gift for that “hard to buy for” person and are a unique way to pay tribute to someone or a special event, while helping to enhance the aesthetics of the city’s Community Forest, park and trail system.

Benches can be purchased anytime through the Environmental Services Department. Bench donors may choose from a locally-milled redwood backless bench for approximately $1,500, or a Keystone Ridge green metal bench for approximately $2,300.

The donation cost covers the price of the bench, a personalized plaque and installation, while providing additional funds that support the city’s Forest Trails program.

The personalized bench plaque may be used as a dedication, a memorial, to celebrate an anniversary or a birthday or as a thank-you to the city for the park, forest, and trails system.

There are wording guidelines that must be followed, as graffiti, inappropriate language or profanity, sales pitches and political ads are prohibited.

Donors may select a bench location from seven designated sites including:

• The Arcata Community Forest Sunny Brae Tract’s Beith Creek Loop Trail has two sites available.

• The Arcata Ridge Trail has three sites available.

• The Arcata Community Forest Trail 3.5 has two sites available.

For more information, please contact the Environmental Services Department at (707) 822-8184.















