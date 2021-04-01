Death metal brings new life to government business

Chudsnich Haminabler

Mad River Union

ARCATA, APRIL 1 – What might have been just another Zoom meeting glitch has become a serendipitous hit with viewers of Arcata’s public meetings.

During a staff report at last week’s City Council meeting, Finance Director Ondrea Starzhevskiy had just begun a presentation on the budget when a downstairs neighbor cranked up the death metal. What followed was a detailed analysis of city finances interspersed with upwellings of Carcass’s landmark anthem, “Corporeal Jigsore Quandary.”

Though seemingly as odd a pairing as apples and anvils, the thrashing death metal guitars and cookie-monster vocals somehow infused hair-whipping urgency into Starzhevskiy’s recitations of figures.

As she outlined the variances between projected and actual tax revenue for fourth quarter 2020, Cannibal Corpse’s “Carrion Sculpted Entity” could be heard through the shuddering walls, transforming the normally drab financial analysis into a compelling fusion of spoken word poetry and raging riffs – imparting fresh meaning to the “mathcore” sub-genre.

Citizens who beheld the presentation online liked what they saw, and heard. Following public outcry for more, the city released guidelines for melding mordant metal and public business.

Henceforth, meetings of the Parks and Rec Committee will include a soundtrack consisting of Morbid Angel’s iconic first four albums. The Planning Commission will deliberate with looped tunes by Finnish melodic-metal heroes Children of Bodom.

The sleepy Transactions & Use Tax Oversight Committee will gain new motivation via accompaniment by celebrated San Diego deathgrind masters Cattle Decapitation.















