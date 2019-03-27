Dazzling holiday display earns kudos

SENSORY OVERLOAD April 1, 2019 – Arcata Main Street’s (AMS) immersive transformation of the Plaza into a dazzling holiday wonderland has earned official applause by the City Council. Above, Mayor Brent Flotsam with one of the decoration-laden Plaza trees during the 2018 Season of Wonder and Light. In awarding AMS a Certificate of Recognition, the council forwarded comments from citizens and informally cautioned AMS not to “go overboard” and “hide the forest for the bulbs,” as seen above. KLH | Union AF