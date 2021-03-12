David Josiah Lawson Oration Festival seeks performers

ORATION FESTIVAL The David Josiah Lawson Oration Festival will be held online on Saturday, April 10. Young Black and indigenous people of color are invited to apply as oral performers.

There will be three categories of performance: 1) original poetry (limited to five minutes) 2) original prose (limited to eight minutes) 3) recitations of published work (limited to eight minutes). Age categories are 8-12; 13-15; 16-18; and 19-25. In age groups 8-12 and 13-15, no profanity is allowed.

Themes for everyone should give voice to the BIPOC experience, including privilege, solutions to racial discrimination/inequity, talk about race, having hard conversations, how to be actively anti-racist, past and present issues around race, historical and current perspectives, Black joy, experience of family, strength we get from our ancestors, or other related themes.

For each age category, there will be cash prizes of $250 for first place, $150 for second place, and $100 for third place.

All submissions must be done in video format and can be submitted between March 1 and March 20. Submissions should be saved and shared as Google docs with the following information in the email: first and last name, age category, category for performance, and email address and phone number. Send the link for the Google doc to [email protected].















