DA: Scammers not letting up during crisis

Humboldt County District Attorney’s Office

HUMBOLDT – The District Attorney’s Office recently received a citizen’s inquiry concerning advertisements for vacation rentals that appeared to violate the County’s shelter in place order.

An investigation by the District Attorney’s Office revealed fraudulent advertisements on Craigslist, created by people from out of the area with no legitimate connections to the properties involved.

The owners or managers of the properties involved have alerted Craigslist. (However, there will apparently be some delay in the removal of the fraudulent advertisements.)

The current public health challenge we face creates additional opportunities for fraud. Thanks to the citizen for identifying the issue and giving people and businesses in Humboldt County the opportunity to correct false information about their properties.















