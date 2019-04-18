Current and retired North Coast legislators send strong rebuke on KHSU dismantling

April 16, 2019

Chancellor Timothy P. White

California State University

Office of the Chancellor

401 Golden Shore

Long Beach, CA 90802

Re: KHSU Shut Down

Dear Chancellor White,

We are writing today out of grave concern for the way our local community radio station, KHSU, was shut down and abandoned by Humboldt State's executive leadership.

The shutdown occurred on a Friday, with police on scene, and zero notice given to employees and volunteers who were terminated or to the thousands of listeners who depend on the station every single day. The way this went down was completely avoidable and a slap in the face to Humboldt County and the North Coast.

For generations, the people of Humboldt have relied on the dulcet voices of long-experienced local broadcasters and first-timers alike. Time and again our community rallied around this station to preserve its mission of being a community gathering grounds for diverse voices, debate and the latest news from across the North Coast.

Just last week KHSU concluded a successful community fundraising drive, where local businesses and residents put their priorities and names on the line to support the station and their award winning programing. The reckless manner and timing of HSU shutting down this amazing station could not have been worse and it’s time for the long-term decision making by a short-term administration to stop.

Major decisions made behind closed doors, and with zero transparency, simply do not work for this community. It hurts the credibility of the University and makes everyone’s job harder (especially the incoming President). There was absolutely no reason for this situation to unfold as it has and we want it to stop.

We are formally requesting your office take action on the following:

Do not make any further moves with KHSU until the new administration has been installed. Specifically, immediately cease any effort to abandon, sell, transfer, or contract out KHSU until the new administration has reviewed any and all plans. And the community must be involved in any future dialogue with the station. KHSU goes far beyond being a University asset and should not be evaluated and disposed of without community input.

Require that any further decisions by the next administration be made with community transparency and

respect.

Transparency is the foundation of any successful government. If you lead with openness and respect, the community will be with you.

Thank you for your consideration of this request and we look forward to talking with you very soon about this important issue.

Warmest Regards,

Mike McGuire, Senator 2nd District

Jim Wood, Assemblymember 2nd

Wes Chesbro, Former Senator

Patty Berg, Former Assemblymember

















































